Check Out Photos of Stomp at the New York Stock Exchange Summer Stage

The Off-Broadway favorite returns to the Orpheum Theatre July 20.

The long-running Off-Broadway hit Stomp took their buckets and drum sticks even further downtown to perform at the New York Stock Exchange Summer Stage for two outdoor performances July 15. Check out photos from the event below.

The NYSE Summer Stage is celebrating the reopening of New York with events, in addition to the daily ringing of the bell, running through Labor Day.

Stomp is set to resume performances July 20 at the Orpheum Theatre, among one of the first Off-Broadway shows to return post-pandemic. The touring company, which has been crisscrossing America for the past 25 years, resumes its tour August 16 in Utica, New York, at The Stanley Theatre.

Click here for more information and tickets.

