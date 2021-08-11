Check Out Photos of Stranger Sings! The Parody Musical Off-Broadway

toggle menu
toggle search form
Production Photos   Check Out Photos of Stranger Sings! The Parody Musical Off-Broadway
By Marc J. Franklin
Aug 11, 2021
 
The comedic riff on Netflix’s Stranger Things opens at the Players Theatre August 11.
Adele Simms, Jalen Bunch, Dean Cestari, Patrick Howard, and Ariana Perlson in <i>Stranger Sings</i>
Adele Simms, Jalen Bunch, Dean Cestari, Patrick Howard, and Ariana Perlson in Stranger Sings Bruce Glikas

Following two sold-out concerts at Feinstein’s/54 Below in 2019, Stranger Sings! The Parody Musical officially opens Off-Broadway at the Players Theatre August 11. The musical, directed by Nick Flatto with choreography by Ashley Marinelli, is scheduled to play a limited engagement through September 5.

With a book and score by Jonathan Hogue, the musical riffs off of the first two seasons of Netflix’s hit series Stranger Things. Mike, Eleven, Lucas, and Dustin—and other familiar faces from Hawkins, Indiana—pop up in the full-length musical packed with ’80s pop culture references, singing monsters, and more.

Check Out Photos of Stranger Sings! The Parody Musical Off-Broadway

Check Out Photos of Stranger Sings! The Parody Musical Off-Broadway

7 PHOTOS
Adele Simms in <i>Stranger Sings</i>
Adele Simms in Stranger Sings Bruce Glikas
Ariana Perlson and cast of <i>Stranger Sings</i>
Ariana Perlson and cast of Stranger Sings Bruce Glikas
Caroline Huerta and Jason Daniel Chacon in <i>Stranger Sings</i>
Caroline Huerta and Jason Daniel Chacon in Stranger Sings Bruce Glikas
Ariana Perlson, Dean Cestari, Caroline Huerta, Garrett Poladian, Jalen Bunch, Patrick Howard, and Jason Daniel Chacon in <i>Stranger Sings</i>
Ariana Perlson, Dean Cestari, Caroline Huerta, Garrett Poladian, Jalen Bunch, Patrick Howard, and Jason Daniel Chacon in Stranger Sings Bruce Glikas
Adele Simms, Jalen Bunch, Dean Cestari, Patrick Howard, and Ariana Perlson in <i>Stranger Sings</i>
Adele Simms, Jalen Bunch, Dean Cestari, Patrick Howard, and Ariana Perlson in Stranger Sings Bruce Glikas
Caroline Huerta, Adele Simms, Jalen Bunch, Dean Cestari, Patrick Howard, Garrett Poladian, Jason Daniel Chacon, Ariana Perlson; and Savannah-Lee Mumford in <i>Stranger Sings</i>
Caroline Huerta, Adele Simms, Jalen Bunch, Dean Cestari, Patrick Howard, Garrett Poladian, Jason Daniel Chacon, Ariana Perlson, and Savannah-Lee Mumford in Stranger Sings Bruce Glikas
in <i>Stranger Sings</i>
Savannah-Lee Mumford in Stranger Sings Bruce Glikas
Share

The production stars Jalen Bunch, Jason Daniel Chacon, Dean Cestari, Patrick Howard, Caroline Huerta, Katelyn Lauria, Savannah-Lee Mumford, Ariana Perlson, Garrett Poladian, Adele Simms, and Glory Yepassis-Zembrou.

Stranger Sings! features scenic design by James Ortiz, costume design by Cassandra McCall Endicott, lighting design by Jesse Scott, sound design by Megan ‘Deets’ Cully, and musical direction/orchestrations by Michael Kaish. Casting is by Krisha Bullock, Jamie Snow, Zachary Spiegel, and Brett Hahalyak of Bullock and Snow Casting.

The production is produced by Cue to Cue Productions, Golden Olive Productions, and Stranger Sings LLC.

Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
Recommended:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2021 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.