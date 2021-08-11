Check Out Photos of Stranger Sings! The Parody Musical Off-Broadway

The comedic riff on Netflix’s Stranger Things opens at the Players Theatre August 11.

Following two sold-out concerts at Feinstein’s/54 Below in 2019, Stranger Sings! The Parody Musical officially opens Off-Broadway at the Players Theatre August 11. The musical, directed by Nick Flatto with choreography by Ashley Marinelli, is scheduled to play a limited engagement through September 5.

With a book and score by Jonathan Hogue, the musical riffs off of the first two seasons of Netflix’s hit series Stranger Things. Mike, Eleven, Lucas, and Dustin—and other familiar faces from Hawkins, Indiana—pop up in the full-length musical packed with ’80s pop culture references, singing monsters, and more.



Check Out Photos of Stranger Sings! The Parody Musical Off-Broadway Check Out Photos of Stranger Sings! The Parody Musical Off-Broadway 7 PHOTOS

The production stars Jalen Bunch, Jason Daniel Chacon, Dean Cestari, Patrick Howard, Caroline Huerta, Katelyn Lauria, Savannah-Lee Mumford, Ariana Perlson, Garrett Poladian, Adele Simms, and Glory Yepassis-Zembrou.

Stranger Sings! features scenic design by James Ortiz, costume design by Cassandra McCall Endicott, lighting design by Jesse Scott, sound design by Megan ‘Deets’ Cully, and musical direction/orchestrations by Michael Kaish. Casting is by Krisha Bullock, Jamie Snow, Zachary Spiegel, and Brett Hahalyak of Bullock and Snow Casting.

The production is produced by Cue to Cue Productions, Golden Olive Productions, and Stranger Sings LLC.