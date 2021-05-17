Check Out Photos of Tamika Lawrence, Nick Adams, and More in Concert With the Skivvies

The underwear-clad band played two sold-out shows at The Green Room 42 May 14.

The Skivvies returned to The Green Room 42 May 14, playing two sold-out shows at the popular midtown venue for a socially distanced audience. The evening featured special guests Nick Adams, Diana Huey, Tamika Lawrence, Nathan Lee Graham, and Travis Kent. Comprised of actor-musicians Nick Cearley and Lauren Molina, the musical duo have made a name for themselves playing stripped-down performances of pop and musical theatre covers with Broadway favorites. The band has played in New York City and beyond for nearly a decade, performing at venues including The Highline Ballroom, 54 Below, Joe’s Pub, Le Poisson Rouge, and more. In addition to Cearley and Molina, the May 14 shows featured Rob Morrison on guitar, Debbie Christine Tjong on bass, Joshua Roberts on drums, and Lance Horne on piano.

