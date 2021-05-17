Check Out Photos of Tamika Lawrence, Nick Adams, and More in Concert With the Skivvies

By Marc J. Franklin
May 17, 2021
 
The underwear-clad band played two sold-out shows at The Green Room 42 May 14.
The Skivvies_The Green Room 42_May 14 2021_HR
Tamika Lawrence, Joshua Roberts, Debbie Christine Tjong, Diana Huey, Lance Horne, Nick Cearley, Lauren Molina, Nathan Lee Graham, Rob Morrison, Nick Adams, and Travis Kent Michael Hull

The Skivvies returned to The Green Room 42 May 14, playing two sold-out shows at the popular midtown venue for a socially distanced audience. The evening featured special guests Nick Adams, Diana Huey, Tamika Lawrence, Nathan Lee Graham, and Travis Kent.

Comprised of actor-musicians Nick Cearley and Lauren Molina, the musical duo have made a name for themselves playing stripped-down performances of pop and musical theatre covers with Broadway favorites. The band has played in New York City and beyond for nearly a decade, performing at venues including The Highline Ballroom, 54 Below, Joe’s Pub, Le Poisson Rouge, and more.

In addition to Cearley and Molina, the May 14 shows featured Rob Morrison on guitar, Debbie Christine Tjong on bass, Joshua Roberts on drums, and Lance Horne on piano.

Check Out Photos of Tamika Lawrence, Nick Adams, and More in Concert With The Skivvies

34 PHOTOS
The Skivvies_The Green Room 42_May 14 2021_HR
Nick Cearley and Lauren Molina Michael Hull
The Skivvies_The Green Room 42_May 14 2021_HR
Nick Cearley Michael Hull
The Skivvies_The Green Room 42_May 14 2021_HR
Lauren Molina Michael Hull
The Skivvies_The Green Room 42_May 14 2021_HR
The Skivvies Michael Hull
The Skivvies_The Green Room 42_May 14 2021_HR
Lance Horne Michael Hull
The Skivvies_The Green Room 42_May 14 2021_HR
Debbie Christine Tjong Michael Hull
The Skivvies_The Green Room 42_May 14 2021_HR
Joshua Roberts Michael Hull
The Skivvies_The Green Room 42_May 14 2021_HR
Rob Morrison Michael Hull
The Skivvies_The Green Room 42_May 14 2021_HR
Nathan Lee Graham Michael Hull
The Skivvies_The Green Room 42_May 14 2021_HR
Nathan Lee Graham Michael Hull
