Check Out Photos of the Ensemblist’s Women’s History Month Tribute

Photo Features   Check Out Photos of the Ensemblist’s Women’s History Month Tribute
By Marc J. Franklin
Mar 02, 2020
 
The popular platform honored performers from Hamilton, Moulin Rouge!, and more with a glam shoot with photographer Corinne Louie.
Bahiyah Hibah, Candice Marie Woods, Heather Lang, Katie Webber, and Tanairi Sade Vazquez
Bahiyah Hibah, Candice Marie Woods, Heather Lang, Katie Webber, and Tanairi Sade Vazquez

Continuing its series shining a spotlight on Broadway’s unsung heroes, the Ensemblist presents a Women’s History Month tribute, honoring the diverse community of women performing on the Great White Way.

To commemorate the month, the popular platform welcomed Bahiyah Hibah (Moulin Rouge! The Musical), Candice Marie Woods (Ain't Too Proud: The Life and Times of the Temptations), Heather Lang (Jagged Little Pill), Katie Webber (Tina: The Tina Turner Musical) , and Tanairi Sade Vaquez (Hamilton) for a glam shoot with photographer Corinne Louie.

20 PHOTOS
The Ensemblist_Women's History Month Tribute_2020_HR
Bahiyah Hibah Corinne Louie
The Ensemblist_Women's History Month Tribute_2020_HR
Bahiyah Hibah Corinne Louie
The Ensemblist_Women's History Month Tribute_2020_HR
Bahiyah Hibah Corinne Louie
The Ensemblist_Women's History Month Tribute_2020_HR
Bahiyah Hibah Corinne Louie
The Ensemblist_Women's History Month Tribute_2020_HR
Candice Marie Woods Corinne Louie
The Ensemblist_Women's History Month Tribute_2020_HR
Candice Marie Woods Corinne Louie
The Ensemblist_Women's History Month Tribute_2020_HR
Candice Marie Woods Corinne Louie
The Ensemblist_Women's History Month Tribute_2020_HR
Candice Marie Woods Corinne Louie
The Ensemblist_Women's History Month Tribute_2020_HR
Heather Lang Corinne Louie
The Ensemblist_Women's History Month Tribute_2020_HR
Heather Lang Corinne Louie
Share

"This Women's History Month, we celebrate five fiercely talented, diverse women in Broadway ensembles," said The Ensemblist assistant producer Anna Altheide in a statement. "The multiplicity of distinct female roles on Broadway is something to appreciate. From the Schuyler Sisters (Hamilton) and the women of Jagged Little Pill, to The Ikettes (Tina) and Diana Ross (Ain't Too Proud: The Life and Times of the Temptations); not to mention, the sparkling diamond herself, Satine (Moulin Rouge!) — Broadway remains a transformative mirror to portray the complex highs and lows of a variety of unique women, each experiencing universal challenges, struggles, and achievements."

