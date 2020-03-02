Check Out Photos of the Ensemblist’s Women’s History Month Tribute

The popular platform honored performers from Hamilton, Moulin Rouge!, and more with a glam shoot with photographer Corinne Louie.

Continuing its series shining a spotlight on Broadway’s unsung heroes, the Ensemblist presents a Women’s History Month tribute, honoring the diverse community of women performing on the Great White Way.

To commemorate the month, the popular platform welcomed Bahiyah Hibah (Moulin Rouge! The Musical), Candice Marie Woods (Ain't Too Proud: The Life and Times of the Temptations), Heather Lang (Jagged Little Pill), Katie Webber (Tina: The Tina Turner Musical) , and Tanairi Sade Vaquez (Hamilton) for a glam shoot with photographer Corinne Louie.

"This Women's History Month, we celebrate five fiercely talented, diverse women in Broadway ensembles," said The Ensemblist assistant producer Anna Altheide in a statement. "The multiplicity of distinct female roles on Broadway is something to appreciate. From the Schuyler Sisters (Hamilton) and the women of Jagged Little Pill, to The Ikettes (Tina) and Diana Ross (Ain't Too Proud: The Life and Times of the Temptations); not to mention, the sparkling diamond herself, Satine (Moulin Rouge!) — Broadway remains a transformative mirror to portray the complex highs and lows of a variety of unique women, each experiencing universal challenges, struggles, and achievements."