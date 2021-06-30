Check Out Photos of the Immersive Speakeasy: Times Square at Bond 45

The supper club experience is set to continue in the Edison Hotel through July 31.

Performances are underway for Speakeasy: Times Square at Bond 45 in the Edison Hotel in New York City’s theatre district. The immersive supper club experience is set to continue through July 31 in celebration of the re-opening of the restaurant following its closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Created by producer and director by Holly-Anne Devlin, Speakeasy: Times Square takes audiences on a journey into the world of burlesque, Cirque, illusionists, and musical theatre.

Omar Edwards (Bring in ‘da Noise, Bring in ‘da Funk), Morgan Bryant (Mean Girls), Sarah Meahl (Kiss Me, Kate; Hello, Dolly!), and Alec Varcas (Aladdin) star alongside nightlife legends Miss Miranda, Aryn (America’s Got Talent), Opera Gaga, Tansy Burlesque, Audrey Love, Peekaboo Pointe, Megan Campbell, Jacob Yates, Josh Roberts, Tony Glausi, and Lauren Mary Moore. The opening night also featured J. Harrison Ghee (Kinky Boots, Mrs. Doubtfire) and Oscar at the Crown star Jada Temple as Madam Lulu.

Additional Broadway and nightlife stars are scheduled to appear during the run, including Timothy Hughes (Hadestown), Adam Roberts (Pippin), and more. The show is choreographed by Michael Fatica and music-directed by Jacob Yates.

Click here for ticket and more information.

