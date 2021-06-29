Check Out Photos of the London Return of Heathers the Musical

The musical adaptation of the cult film officially opened at the Theatre Royal Haymarket June 28.

The London return of Heathers the Musical officially opened in the West End June 28. The musical is scheduled to play a 12-week limited engagement at the Theatre Royal Haymarket through September 11.

Based on the 1988 film, Heathers follows two teens who plot to kill the popular girls at their high school and put an end to their bullying. The comedic musical thriller, featuring music, lyrics, and a book by Laurence O’Keefe and Kevin Murphy, premiered in Los Angeles in 2013.

The London production stars Christina Bennington (Bat Out Of Hell) as Veronica Sawyer, Jodie Steele (Six) as Heather Chandler, Bobbie Little (Jesus Christ Superstar) as Heather Duke, Frances Mayli McCann (Evita) as Heather McNamara, Jordan Luke Gage (& Juliet) as JD alongside Joaquin Pedro Valdes as Ram Sweeney, Lauren Ward as Fleming/Veronica’s Mother, Madison Swan as Martha, Simon Bailey as Ram’s Dad/Big Bud Dean/Coach, and Steven Serlin as Kurt’s Dad/Veronica’s Dad/Principle Gowan. Rounding out the company are Aimee Hodnett, Christopher Parkinson, Giles Surridge, Iván Fernández Gonzáles, Rachel Rawlinson, Rumi Sutton, and Teleri Hughes.

Heathers is directed by Andy Fickman, the musical’s original Off-Broadway director, with choreography by Gary Lloyd, design by David Shields, lighting by Ben Cracknell, and sound by Dan Samson.

A U.K. tour will launch after the West End run, beginning at Leeds Grand Theatre July 28.