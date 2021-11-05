Check Out Photos of the Original Broadway Production of Into the Woods on Its Anniversary

toggle menu
toggle search form
Photo Features   Check Out Photos of the Original Broadway Production of Into the Woods on Its Anniversary
By Marc J. Franklin
Nov 05, 2021
 
The beloved musical opened at the Martin Beck Theatre November 5, 1987.
Danielle Ferland, Ben Wright, Kim Crosby, Chip Zien and Bernadette Peters in Into the Woods.
Danielle Ferdland, Ben Wright, Kim Crosby, Chip Zien and Bernadette Peters in Into the Woods. Martha Swope / The New York Public Library

Once upon a time, 34 years ago on November 5, 1987, Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine's elaborate interweaving of fairy tales, Into the Woods, opened at the Martin Beck Theatre on Broadway. The production played 43 previews and 765 performances before closing September 3, 1989, earning three Tony Awards including Best Original Score.

With music and lyrics by Sondheim and a book by Lapine, the production tells the story of a childless baker and his wife as they endeavor to lift their family curse by journeying into the woods, encountering a host of classic fairy tale characters along the way.

A Look Back at the Original Broadway Production of Into the Woods

A Look Back at the Original Broadway Production of Into the Woods

33 PHOTOS
Into_the_Woods_Broadway_Production_Photo_1987_Cast 4_HR.jpg
Cast Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Into_the_Woods_Broadway_Production_Photo_1987_Ben Wright as Jack and Danielle Ferland_HR.jpg
Ben Wright and Danielle Ferland Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Into_the_Woods_Broadway_Production_Photo_1987_Danielle Ferland and Robert Westenberg _HR.jpg
Danielle Ferland and Robert Westenberg Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Into_the_Woods_Broadway_Production_Photo_1987_Ben Wright and Barbara Bryne_HR.jpg
Ben Wright and Barbara Bryne Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Into_the_Woods_Broadway_Production_Photo_1987_Lauren Mitchell _HR.jpg
Lauren Mitchell Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Into_the_Woods_Broadway_Production_Photo_1987_Pamela Winslow_HR.jpg
Pamela Winslow Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Into_the_Woods_Broadway_Production_Photo_1987_Chip Zien and Joanna Gleason_HR.jpg
Chip Zien and Joanna Gleason Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Into_the_Woods_Broadway_Production_Photo_1987_Joy Franz, Edmund Lyndeck, Lauren Mitchell and Kay McClelland_HR.jpg
Joy Franz, Edmund Lyndeck, Lauren Mitchell, and Kay McClelland Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Into_the_Woods_Broadway_Production_Photo_1987_Barbara Bryne_HR.jpg
Barbara Bryne Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Into_the_Woods_Broadway_Production_Photo_1987_Joanna Gleason_HR.jpg
Joanna Gleason Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Share

Into the Woods starred Tom Aldredge as the Narrator/Mysterious Man, Joanna Gleason as the Baker’s Wife, Bernadette Peters as the Witch, Robert Westenberg as the Wolf/Cinderella’s Prince, Chip Zien as the Baker, Barbara Bryne as Jack’s Mother, Kim Crosby as Cinderella, Maureen Davis as Sleeping Beauty, Danielle Ferland as Little Red Riding Hood, Joy Franz as Cinderella’s Stepmother, Philip Hoffman as the Steward, Jean Kelly as Snow White, Merle Louise as the Grandmother/the Giant/Cinderella’s Mother, Edmund Lyndeck as Cinderella’s Father, Kay McClelland as Florinda, Lauren Mitchell as Lucinda, Chuck Wagner as Rapunzel’s Prince, Pamela Winslow as Rapunzel, and Ben Wright as Jack. Rounding out the company were Jeff Blumenkrantz, Suzzanne Douglas, Carolyn Marlow, Michael Piontek, and Colleen Fitzpatrick as understudies.

Directed by Lapine with musical staging by Lar Lubovitch, Into the Woods featured scenic design by Tony Straiges, costume design by Ann Hould-Ward, original costume concepts by Patricia Zipprodt, lighting design by Richard Nelson, sound design by Alan Stieb and James Brousseau, hair design by Phyllis Della Illien, orchestrations by Jonathan Tunick, and music direction by Paul Gemignani with stage management by Frank Hartenstein, Johnna Murray, Marianne Cane, and James Dawson.

Since its original production, Into the Woods has received three major New York revivals, including one on Broadway. The musical was adapted for film in 2014, starring Meryl Streep, Anna Kendrick, James Corden, and more. It has become a mainstay of regional theatres, summer stock companies, community theatres, high schools, and more. The musical is set to return to New York in May 2022 in a New York City Center Encores! production starring Heather Headley, Sara Bareilles, Christian Borle, and Ashley Park.

Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Recommended Reading:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2021 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.