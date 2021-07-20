Check Out Photos of the Return of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat in London

toggle menu
toggle search form
Production Photos   Check Out Photos of the Return of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat in London
By Marc J. Franklin
Jul 20, 2021
Buy Tickets to Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat
 
The Andrew Lloyd Webber-Tim Rice musical began its limited engagement at the London Palladium July 12.
in <i>Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat</i>
Jac Yarrow and cast in Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat Tristram Kenton

Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice's Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat began performances at the London Palladium July 12. The production, directed by Laurence Connor with choreography by JoAnn M. Hunter, is scheduled to play a limited engagement through September 5. The musical played the London Palladium in 2019, and was slated to return in 2020 prior to the pandemic.

Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat tells the Biblical story of a young man whose brothers are jealous of their father's favoritism toward him and the beautiful coat he receives as a gift.

Take a Look at Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat in London

Take a Look at Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat in London

8 PHOTOS
in <i>Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat</i>
Jac Yarrow and cast in Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat Tristram Kenton
Alexandra Burke in <i>Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat</i>
Alexandra Burke in Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat Tristram Kenton
in <i>Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat</i>
Jason Donovan, Jac Yarrow, and cast in Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat Tristram Kenton
in <i>Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat</i>
Jac Yarrow, Alexandra Burke, and cast in Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat Tristram Kenton
Alexandra Burke in <i>Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat</i>
Alexandra Burke in Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat Tristram Kenton
Jac Yarrow and cast in <i>Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat</i>
Jac Yarrow and cast in Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat Tristram Kenton
Alexandra Burke and Jac Yarrow in <i>Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat</i>
Alexandra Burke and Jac Yarrow in Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat Tristram Kenton
in <i>Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat</i>
Alexandra Burke, Jac Yarrow, and cast in Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat Tristram Kenton
Share

The London production stars Olivier nominee Jac Yarrow as Joseph, Alexandra Burke as the Narrator, Jason Donovan (who played Joseph in the original Palladium production in the 1990s) as the Pharaoh, Steffan Lloyd Evans as Reuben, and Bobby Windebank as Simeon, alongside Femi Akinfolarin, Jabari Braham, Gemma Buckingham, Thalia Burt, Jasmin Colangelo, Jonathan Cordin, Francessca Daniella-Baker, Alexander Day, Andre Fabien Francis, Llandyll Gove, Abigayle Honeywill, Blythe Jandoo, Danny Nattrass, Perry O’Dea, Georgina Parkinson, Emily-Ann Potter, Jon Reynolds, Rochelle Sherona, Katie Singh, and Callum Train. Linzi Hateley, who was Olivier-nominated for her performance as the Narrator in the original London Palladium production, reprises the role at select performances beginning July 17.

The shows’ ensemble of young performers includes Ava Belle Alexander, Toby Byers, Mei Chiu, Esme Connolly, Hattie Connolly, Alinah Dagpin, Amelie Davison, Josselyn Ospina Escobar, Kaylenn Aires Fonseca, Noah Swer Fox, Bella Harding, Amber Hodder, Rafferty Ison, Holly Jade Roberts, Harry Jelley, Livi Kent, Tamar Laniado, Charlie McGonagle, Isabelle Mullally, Edesiri Paula Okpenerho, Amy Osborn, Millie Playle, Riley Plummer, Teddy Probets, Austin Riley, Harrison Skinner, Ethan Sokontwe, Ellis Sutherland, Charlie Tumbridge, and Lilli Watkins.

Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat features set and costume design by Morgan Large, lighting design by Ben Cracknell, and sound design by Gareth Owen.

Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Recommended Reading:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2021 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.