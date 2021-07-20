Check Out Photos of the Return of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat in London

The Andrew Lloyd Webber-Tim Rice musical began its limited engagement at the London Palladium July 12.

Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice's Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat began performances at the London Palladium July 12. The production, directed by Laurence Connor with choreography by JoAnn M. Hunter, is scheduled to play a limited engagement through September 5. The musical played the London Palladium in 2019, and was slated to return in 2020 prior to the pandemic.

Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat tells the Biblical story of a young man whose brothers are jealous of their father's favoritism toward him and the beautiful coat he receives as a gift.

The London production stars Olivier nominee Jac Yarrow as Joseph, Alexandra Burke as the Narrator, Jason Donovan (who played Joseph in the original Palladium production in the 1990s) as the Pharaoh, Steffan Lloyd Evans as Reuben, and Bobby Windebank as Simeon, alongside Femi Akinfolarin, Jabari Braham, Gemma Buckingham, Thalia Burt, Jasmin Colangelo, Jonathan Cordin, Francessca Daniella-Baker, Alexander Day, Andre Fabien Francis, Llandyll Gove, Abigayle Honeywill, Blythe Jandoo, Danny Nattrass, Perry O’Dea, Georgina Parkinson, Emily-Ann Potter, Jon Reynolds, Rochelle Sherona, Katie Singh, and Callum Train. Linzi Hateley, who was Olivier-nominated for her performance as the Narrator in the original London Palladium production, reprises the role at select performances beginning July 17.

The shows’ ensemble of young performers includes Ava Belle Alexander, Toby Byers, Mei Chiu, Esme Connolly, Hattie Connolly, Alinah Dagpin, Amelie Davison, Josselyn Ospina Escobar, Kaylenn Aires Fonseca, Noah Swer Fox, Bella Harding, Amber Hodder, Rafferty Ison, Holly Jade Roberts, Harry Jelley, Livi Kent, Tamar Laniado, Charlie McGonagle, Isabelle Mullally, Edesiri Paula Okpenerho, Amy Osborn, Millie Playle, Riley Plummer, Teddy Probets, Austin Riley, Harrison Skinner, Ethan Sokontwe, Ellis Sutherland, Charlie Tumbridge, and Lilli Watkins.

Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat features set and costume design by Morgan Large, lighting design by Ben Cracknell, and sound design by Gareth Owen.