Check Out Photos of the Site-Specific Production of Baby Off-Broadway at Theatrelab

The Out of the Box Theatrics production, starring Danielle Summons, Julia Murney, and Liz Flemming, officially opened November 14.

The return engagement of Out of the Box Theatrics' site-specific production of Baby, first presented in December 2019, officially opened November 14. Performed in a 60-seat loft at Theatrelab, the musical is scheduled play through December 12.

With a book by Sybille Pearson, music by David Shire, and lyrics by Richard Maltby, Jr., Baby follows three couples on a university campus dealing with the universal experience of pregnancy and parenthood.



18 PHOTOS

Directed and choreographed by Ethan Paulini, the cast is headed by Julia Murney (Wicked, The Wild Party) as Arlene with Elizabeth Flemming (You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown) as Lizzie, Johnny Link (Rodgers + Hammerstein’s Cinderella tour) as Danny, Jamila Sabares-Klemm (Chicago’s Hamilton) as Nicki, Robert H. Fowler (The Producers) as Alan, Danielle Summons (Les Misérables, Beautiful tour) as Pam, Jorge Donoso, Marisa Kirby, and Jewell Noel.

The production also has music direction and supervision by Emily Marshall, production design by Rien Schlecht, lighting design by Scout Hough, sound design/production management by W. Alan Waters and DimlyWit Productions, associate direction and choreography by Taeler Cyrus, associate music direction by Minhui Lee, stage management by Kara Procell, assistant stage management by Egypt Dixon, associate costume design by Hillary Jeffers, wardrobe supervision by Gamalier Calderon, and audio engineering by Sam Wise.

Anthony Anello is the writing advisor, and Maltby, Jr. is the director/writing consultant.

For ticket information visit OOTBTheatrics.com.