Check Out Photos of The Skivvies’ Little Shop of Rocky Horrors

The underwear-clad band played Feinstein’s/54 Below July 12.

The Skivvies returned to Feinstein’s/54 Below July 1 with their show Little Shop of Rocky Horrors.

Comprised of actor-musicians Nick Cearley and Lauren Molina, the musical duo have made a name for themselves playing stripped-down performances of pop and musical theatre covers with Broadway favorites. With Cearley and Molina having played Little Shop’s Seymour and Audrey respectively, the July 12 concert featured songs from the musical accompanied with stories from their experiences with the show as well as hits from their debut album, The Rocky Horror Skivvies Show.

The concert featured Tamika Sonja Lawrence, Diana Huey, and Juson Williams alongside Nate Hopkins on piano and guitar, Debbie Tjong on bass, Josh Roberts on drums, and Andrew Gutauskas on woodwinds.

The Skivvies have played in New York City and beyond for nearly a decade, performing at venues including The Highline Ballroom, Joe’s Pub, Le Poisson Rouge, and more. Next, the band is set to offer The Summer of Skivvies Rooftop Sessions at the Mondrian Hotel July 18 and July 25.

