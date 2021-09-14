Check Out Photos of the U.K. and Ireland Tour of Bat Out of Hell

The production, dedicated to the late Jim Steinman, opens at the Manchester Opera House September 14.

After beginning performances September 11, the U.K. and Ireland tour of Bat Out of Hell–The Musical is set to officially open at the Manchester Opera House September 14. The production, dedicated to the late Jim Steinman, is scheduled to tour through November 5, 2022.

In Bat Out of Helll, Strat, the immortal leader of The Lost, has fallen in love with Raven, the beautiful daughter of the tyrannical ruler Falco. The new rock musical, based on the cult 1977 Meat Loaf album of the same name, uses Steinman’s musical to tell a story of rebellious youth and passion.



The cast stars Glenn Adamson (American Idiot) as Strat, Martha Kirby (Grease) as Raven, Rob Fowler (Mamma Mia!) as Falco, Sharon Sexton (Mamma Mia!) as Sloane, Killian Thomas Lefevre as Tink, Joelle Moses as Zahara, James Chisholm as Jagwire, Kellie Gnauck as Valkyrie, Danny Whelan as Ledoux, Laura Johnson as Kwaiden, Jamie Jukes as Markevitch, Rebecca Lafferty as Scherzzo, James Lowrie as Denym, Rory Maguire as Astroganger, Amy Matthews as Vilmos, Stacey Monahan as Moderna, Samuel Pope as Hoffman and Alternate Strat, Luke Street as Hollander, Leonardo Vieira as O’Dessasuite, Beth Woodcock as Spinotti, and Jayme-Lee Zanoncelli as Goddesilla.

Bat Out of Hell features a book, music, and lyrics by Steinman, direction by Jay Scheib, and choreography adapted by Xena Gusthart with musical supervision and additional arrangements by Michael Reed. The production is created with set and costume design by Jon Bausor, original costume design by Meentje Nielsen, original wig design by Linda McKnight, video design by Finn Ross, lighting design by Patrick Woodroffe, sound design by Gareth Owen, orchestrations by Steve Sidwell, original casting by David Grindrod, and U.K. tour casting by Anne Vosser.

Steinman, whose theatrical ventures also included Whistle Down the Wind and Tanz der Vampire, died in April at the age of 73. "This musical was Jim Steinman’s life-long dream and he was incredibly proud of the love the show received from critics and audiences alike," said producer Michael Cohl in an earlier statement. "This tour will be in memory of Jim."