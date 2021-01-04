Check Out Photos of Tituss Burgess, Andrew Barth Feldman, Ashley Park, and More in Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical

The musical presentation, a benefit for The Actor’s Fund, premiered January 1.

Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical premiered January 1 on TodayTix, streaming on-demand for 72 hours following its debut. The musical presentation, a benefit for The Actors Fund, raised over $1 million in its first 24 hours.

Andrew Barth Feldman starred as Linguini, with Emmy nominee and Broadway alum Tituss Burgess as the culinarily adept rodent Remy. Rounding out the cast were Wayne Brady as Django, Tony nominee Kevin Chamberlin as Gusteau, Tony winner André De Shields as Ego, Adam Lambert as Emile, Tony winner Priscilla Lopez as Mabel, Tony nominee Ashley Park as Colette, Owen Tabaka as Young Ego, and Tony nominee Mary Testa as Skinner. The ensemble featured Cori Jaskier, Talia Suskauer, Nikisha Williams, JJ Niemann, John Michael Lyles, Raymond J. Lee, and Joy Woods.

Six co-creator Lucy Moss directed the presentation, which hails from Seaview Productions. In the collaborative spirit of the show’s origins, the production features music from several creators who participated in the TikTok trend, including Chamberlin, Danny Bernstein, Gabbi Bolt, RJ Christian, Nathan Fosbinder, Emily Jacobsen, Sophia James, Katie Johantgen, Daniel Mertzlufft, Alec Powell, and Blake Rouse, with additional lyrics by Kate Leonard. The score is performed by Broadway Sinfonietta, a 20-piece collective of female and majority women-of-color musicians.

Michael Breslin and Patrick Foley adapted the project for the virtual stage and executive produce with Slave Play Tony nominee Jeremy O. Harris. The creative team also included choreographer Ellenore Scott, Mertzlufft as music supervisor, orchestrator Macy Schmidt, video designer David Bengali, set designer Chris Routh, music director Emily Marshall, associate choreographer Jeffrey Gugliott, costume consultant Tilly Grimes, music copyists Jessie Rosso and Geoffrey Ko, audio producer Michael J. Moritz Jr., audio mixer Angie Teo, stage manager Cody Renard Richard, and dialect coach Amy Jo Jackson. Casting was by Taylor Williams.

