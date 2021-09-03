Check Out Photos of Waitress’ Return to Broadway

Starring Sara Bareilles, the return engagement of the hit musical began performances at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre September 2.

It’s amazing what baking can do: Waitress returned to the Main Stem September 2, joining Hadestown as the first musicals to return to Broadway since March 2020. The production is set to play a limited engagement at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre through January 9, 2022.

Based on the 2007 film of the same name, Waitress tells the story of Jenna, a waitress and expert pie maker, who is stuck in a small town and a loveless marriage. When a baking contest in a nearby county offers her a chance at escape, Jenna must weigh her commitments against a rare shot at freedom and recognition.



Check Out Photos of Waitress’ Return to Broadway Check Out Photos of Waitress’ Return to Broadway 16 PHOTOS

The original Broadway production opened at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre April 24, 2016, making history as the first Broadway musical to have four women in the four top creative spots: composer Bareilles, book writer Jessie Nelson, director Diane Paulus, and choreographer Lorin Latarro. The production played 33 previews and 1,544 regular performances before closing January 5, 2020, earning four Tony nominations including Best Original Score and Best Musical.

The return engagement features Bareilles as Jenna through October 17. The cast also includes Christopher Fitzgerald in his Tony-nominated performance as Ogie, Drew Gehling as Dr. Pomatter, Charity Angél Dawson as Becky, Caitlin Houlahan as Dawn, Eric Anderson as Cal, Dakin Matthews as Joe, and Joe Tippett as Earl. Rounding out the company are Tyrone Davis, Jr., Matt DeAngelis, Andrew Fitch, Henry Gottfried, Molly Jobe, Emily Koch, Max Kumangai, Anastacia McCleskey, Gerianne Pérez, Stephanie Torns, and Nyla Watson. Almost all are alums of the show's previous Broadway and/or touring productions.

Produced by Barry and Fran Weissler alongside Norton and Elayne Herrick, Waitress features sets by Scott Pask, costumes by Suttirat Anne Larlarb, lighting by Tony Christopher Akerlind, and sound by Jonathan Deans. Nadia DiGiallonardo serves as music supervisor. Casting is by Telsey + Company. Visit the Playbill Vault for the complete cast and creative team.

The return run pays tribute to the late Nick Cordero, who originated the role of Earl on Broadway. The board listing Jenna’s cleverly named confections at the diner where she works includes “A Big Ol Slice of Live Your Life Pie”—a nod to the Cordero song that became an anthem as he battled a severe COVID-19 case.