Check Out Photos of Wicked, Moulin Rouge!, and More at the 2021 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

Broadway celebrated the holiday at the annual parade November 25.

The 95th Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade made its way through the streets of Manhattan the morning of November 25. After viewers watched at home due to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, NYC welcomed back spectators to the 2021 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. Continuing the tradition of spotlighting theatre, the annual celebration welcomed several Broadway shows to perform in front of its flagship location in Herald Square. On NBC, the parade featured performances from the casts of Six, Moulin Rouge!, and Wicked, plus NBC's upcoming Annie Live!. Additionally, The Thanksgiving Day Parade on CBS featured presentations from Chicago and Waitress, performed at their respective theatres, during its coverage of the festivities. In addition to the Broadway productions, Kristin Chenoweth, Darren Criss, Jordan Fisher, The Rockettes, Ballet Hispánico, and the cast of Girls5Eva were part of the holiday tradition.

