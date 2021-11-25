Check Out Photos of Wicked, Moulin Rouge!, and More at the 2021 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

toggle menu
toggle search form
Photos   Check Out Photos of Wicked, Moulin Rouge!, and More at the 2021 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade
By Marc J. Franklin
Nov 25, 2021
Buy Tickets to SIX: The Musical
 
Broadway celebrated the holiday at the annual parade November 25.
Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade_2021_HR
Ginna Claire Mason, Jennifer DiNoia, and cast of Wicked Eric Liebowitz/NBC

The 95th Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade made its way through the streets of Manhattan the morning of November 25. After viewers watched at home due to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, NYC welcomed back spectators to the 2021 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

Continuing the tradition of spotlighting theatre, the annual celebration welcomed several Broadway shows to perform in front of its flagship location in Herald Square. On NBC, the parade featured performances from the casts of Six, Moulin Rouge!, and Wicked, plus NBC's upcoming Annie Live!. Additionally, The Thanksgiving Day Parade on CBS featured presentations from Chicago and Waitress, performed at their respective theatres, during its coverage of the festivities.

In addition to the Broadway productions, Kristin Chenoweth, Darren Criss, Jordan Fisher, The Rockettes, Ballet Hispánico, and the cast of Girls5Eva were part of the holiday tradition.

Check Out Photos of Wicked, Moulin Rouge!, and More at the 2021 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

Check Out Photos of Wicked, Moulin Rouge!, and More at the 2021 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

17 PHOTOS
Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade_2021_HR
Harry Connick, Jr., Celina Smith, and cast of Annie Live! Eric Liebowitz/NBC
Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade_2021_HR
Harry Connick, Jr., Celina Smith, and cast of Annie Live! Eric Liebowitz/NBC
Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade_2021_HR
Harry Connick, Jr., Celina Smith, and cast of Annie Live! Eric Liebowitz/NBC
Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade_2021_HR
Celina Smith Eric Liebowitz/NBC
Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade_2021_HR
Celina Smith Eric Liebowitz/NBC
Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade_2021_HR
Natalie Mendoza and cast of Moulin Rouge! Eric Liebowitz/NBC
Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade_2021_HR
Natalie Mendoza and cast Eric Liebowitz/NBC
Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade_2021_HR
Brittney Mack and cast of Six Eric Liebowitz/NBC
Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade_2021_HR
Brittney Mack, Abby Mueller, Anna Uzele, Adrianna Hicks, and Samantha Pauly Eric Liebowitz/NBC
Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade_2021_HR
Ginna Claire Mason, Jennifer DiNoia, and cast of Wicked Eric Liebowitz/NBC
Share
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Holiday Coverage
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2021 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.