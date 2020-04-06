Check Out Phylicia Rashad, Raúl Esparza, and More Do Public's Brave New Shakespeare Challenge

The online creative challenge kicks off with Shakespeare's Sonnet 29.

The Public Theater kicks off its Brave New Shakespeare Challenge by inviting artists to record and share their interpretation of the Bard's Sonnet 29. Published in 1609, it is one of 154 poems written by the playwright.

The week one participants are Phylicia Rashad and Raúl Esparza, as well as singer and musician Steve Earle. You can view Rashad's above, and the others here.

The Public's Brave New Shakespeare Challenge invites its audiences and artists to share their own interpretations of Shakespeare—through song, prose, poetry, drama, dance, or otherwise—on social media with the hashtag #BraveNewShakespeare.

The initiative is an effort from the Off-Broadway theatre to foster online community, in using Shakespeare’s words, during the coronavirus pandemic.

