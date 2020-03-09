Check Out Production Photos From Man of God at Geffen Playhouse

toggle menu
toggle search form
Production Photos   Check Out Production Photos From Man of God at Geffen Playhouse
By Nathan Skethway
Mar 09, 2020
Buy Tickets to Man of God
 
The play follows four girls in a Korean Christian youth group traveling to Bangkok who make a startling discovery.
Man of God_Geffen Playhouse_2020_Production Photos_X_HR
Shirley Chen and Albert Park Jeff Lorch

Previews began March 3 for Geffen Playhouse's production of Man of God, written by Anna Moench (Mothers). Opening night is set for March 12 in the Audrey Skirball Kenis Theater at the Los Angeles venue; performances are scheduled to run through April 12.

Starring are Shirley Chen, Camryn Kim, Natasha Liu, Albert Park, and Jenapher Zheng. The play follows four members of a Korean Christian girls’ youth group who discover that their revered pastor has hidden a camera in their hotel bathroom. Their communal rage and disillusionment fuel increasingly violent revenge fantasies amidst the no-holds-barred neon bubblegum sex-tourism mecca of Bangkok.

Directed by Maggie Burrows, Man of God features sets by Se Hyun Oh, costumes by Denitsa Bliznakova, lighting design by Lap Chi Chu, original music and sound design by Jonathan Snipes, and fight direction by Thomas Isao Morinaka.

The play had its world premiere in January 2019 as an East West Players production at the David Henry Hwang Theatre at L.A.'s Union Center for the Arts.

Production Photos: Man of God at Geffen Playhouse

Production Photos: Man of God at Geffen Playhouse

14 PHOTOS
Man of God_Geffen Playhouse_2020_Production Photos_X_HR
Shirley Chen Jeff Lorch
Man of God_Geffen Playhouse_2020_Production Photos_X_HR
Shirley Chen Jeff Lorch
Man of God_Geffen Playhouse_2020_Production Photos_X_HR
Jenapher Zheng, Natasha Tina Liu, Shirley Chen, and Camryn Kim Jeff Lorch
Man of God_Geffen Playhouse_2020_Production Photos_X_HR
Shirley Chen, Albert Park, Jenapher Zheng, and Natasha Tina Liu Jeff Lorch
Man of God_Geffen Playhouse_2020_Production Photos_X_HR
Natasha Tina Liu, Shirley Chen, and Camryn Kim Jeff Lorch
Man of God_Geffen Playhouse_2020_Production Photos_X_HR
Albert Park, Jenapher Zheng, and Shirley Chen Jeff Lorch
Man of God_Geffen Playhouse_2020_Production Photos_X_HR
Albert Park and Shirley Chen Jeff Lorch
Man of God_Geffen Playhouse_2020_Production Photos_X_HR
Jenapher Zheng, Shirley Chen, Natasha Tina Liu, and Camryn Kim Jeff Lorch
Man of God_Geffen Playhouse_2020_Production Photos_X_HR
Shirley Chen and Albert Park Jeff Lorch
Man of God_Geffen Playhouse_2020_Production Photos_X_HR
Shirley Chen and Albert Park Jeff Lorch
Share
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Recommended Reading:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.