Check Out Production Photos From Man of God at Geffen Playhouse

The play follows four girls in a Korean Christian youth group traveling to Bangkok who make a startling discovery.

Previews began March 3 for Geffen Playhouse's production of Man of God, written by Anna Moench (Mothers). Opening night is set for March 12 in the Audrey Skirball Kenis Theater at the Los Angeles venue; performances are scheduled to run through April 12.

Starring are Shirley Chen, Camryn Kim, Natasha Liu, Albert Park, and Jenapher Zheng. The play follows four members of a Korean Christian girls’ youth group who discover that their revered pastor has hidden a camera in their hotel bathroom. Their communal rage and disillusionment fuel increasingly violent revenge fantasies amidst the no-holds-barred neon bubblegum sex-tourism mecca of Bangkok.

Directed by Maggie Burrows, Man of God features sets by Se Hyun Oh, costumes by Denitsa Bliznakova, lighting design by Lap Chi Chu, original music and sound design by Jonathan Snipes, and fight direction by Thomas Isao Morinaka.

The play had its world premiere in January 2019 as an East West Players production at the David Henry Hwang Theatre at L.A.'s Union Center for the Arts.

