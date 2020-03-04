Check Out Production Photos From Milwaukee Rep's Eclipsed

Actor-playwright Danai Gurira's play began performances March 3.

Milwaukee Rep's production of Eclipsed, written by actor-playwright Danai Gurira (also known for her performance as Michonne on AMC's The Walking Dead) and directed by May Adrales, began performances March 3 at the company's Quadracci Powerhouse Theater. Scheduled to play through March 29, the production stars Ashleigh Awusie, Nancy Moricette, Jacqueline Nwabueze, Matty Sangare, and Sola Thompson.

Eclipsed, which earned six Tony Award nominations for its 2016 Broadway production (notably the first Broadway production in history with an all-black, all-female creative team), follows the captive wives of a rebel officer who band together amid the chaos of the Liberian Civil War to form a fragile community—until the balance of their lives is upset by the arrival of a new girl.