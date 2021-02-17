Check Out Renée Elise Goldsberry and Sara Bareilles in Girls5eva Teaser

The upcoming comedy series comes from Tina Fey, Robert Carlock, and Meredith Scardino.

Most girl groups might not have the staying power they shoot for but could Girls5eva recapture its glory days? We’ll have to wait to find out, but in the meantime, check out Tony winner Renée Elise Goldsberry (Hamilton), Tony nominee Sara Bareilles (Waitress), Busy Phillips (Cougar Town), and Paula Pell (Original Cast Album: Co-Op) in the teaser trailer for the comedy series above.

The previously announced in-development musical comedy series from Tina Fey, Robert Carlock, and Meredith Scardino follows a '90s band that gets a sudden revitalization thanks to being sampled by a young rapper on a new track.

Girls5eva will debut on NBC’s streaming service, Peacock, with more details and a release date to be announced.

