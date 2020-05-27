Check Out ‘Stronger Now’ From the Musical SuperYou, Featuring Kennedy Caughell and More

The production was originally scheduled to premiere May 27 at the Daryl Roth Theatre.

The powerhouse female cast members of SuperYou have come together virtually to sing the finale of the musical on the eve of what had been the planned spring production at the Daryl Roth Theatre beginning May 27. Check out stage favorites Kennedy Caughell (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical national tour; Natasha, Pierre, and the Great Comet of 1812), LaVon Fisher Wilson (Chicago, Newsies), Nicolette Hart (Legally Blonde, Rent), and MiMi Ryder (Matilda, Frozen) performing “Stronger Now” above.

The modern rock musical features a book and score by Lourds Lane, telling the story of a woman who learns to love herself when her superhero creations come to life. “Stronger Now” is a message of hope and inner strength—a deeply resonant tune in these pandemic times.

“Our show has outrageous, colorful, over-the-top superheroine costumes, but the heart of our show and the video we created is about celebrating the superhero that is already inside of each of us—raw, real, and resilient,” said Lane, who can be seen jumping on her bed and playing the violin in the video.

Serving on the SuperYou creative team are director-choreographer JoAnn Hunter (School of Rock—The Musical), music supervisor Wendy Bobbitt Cavett (Come From Away), Tony-nominated set designer Anna Louizos (In the Heights), and Tony-winning sound designer Brian Ronan (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical).

