Check Out Sutton Foster and More in the Younger Season 7 Trailer

The series returns for its final season beginning April 15 on Paramount+.

The trailer for the seventh and final season of Younger, starring Sutton Foster, Hilary Duff, and Nico Tortorella, has dropped. By the looks of things, life isn't about to get any easier for Liza, Kelsey, Josh, and the gang. Check out the sneak peek, including some guest appearances by Laura Benanti and Michael Urie, above.

As previously announced, Younger has moved to Paramount+ and will begin streaming new episodes April 15. The final season will reveal Liza's response to Charles' Season 6 cliffhanger proposal—and whether a late-entry contender for her heart (an Australian surfer who believes in the healing power of sex) can sweep her off her feet.

The show stars two-time Tony winner Foster as Liza Miller, a 40-something mom who passes as a 20-something to restart her career in publishing, with her secret gradually unraveling. Duff co-stars as Kelsey, with Tortorella as Josh, Miriam Shor as Diana (making the most of her trailer cameo with a statement necklace and large glass of wine), Peter Hermann as Charles, Molly Bernard as Lauren, Debi Mazar as Maggie, and Charles Michael Davis as Zane. Shor and Davis will appear as recurring stars in the final season due to coronavirus-related production scheduling.

WATCH: Younger Star Miriam Shor Plays a Round of 'Who's the Boss?'

Later this year, Foster is set to star opposite Hugh Jackman in the upcoming Broadway revival of The Music Man, which now aims to begin previews at the Winter Garden Theatre December 20 and open officially February 10, 2022.