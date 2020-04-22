Check Out Sydney Lucas, Presley Ryan, and More Young Broadway Performers Celebrating Earth Day

toggle menu
toggle search form
Music Video   Check Out Sydney Lucas, Presley Ryan, and More Young Broadway Performers Celebrating Earth Day
By Dan Meyer
Apr 22, 2020
 
Over a dozen young stage alums appeared in the music video, with support from Broadway Green Alliance.

Some of Broadway’s youngest performers took part in an Earth Day-themed music video, including Tony nominee Syndey Lucas and Beetlejuice star Presley Ryan. Check out "We Belong to the Earth" above.

The song is an eco-friendly take on We Belong,” made famous by Pat Benatar, and composed by David Eric Lowen and Dan Navarro. Vanessa Brown and Lucas (Fun Home) provided new lyrics for the updated version.

Lucas conceived the video and, with the help of Broadway Green Alliance, recruited Ryan, Brock Lucas, Oscar Williams, Cole Williams, Rowan Williams, Stone Williams, Arlo Williams, Poppy Williams, Zell Steele Morrow, Madilyn Morrow, Alexander Bello, Mehret Marsh, Anthony Rosenthal, Jeremy Villas, Nicky Torchia, Jake Katzman, Sway Bhatia, Samuel Li Weintraub, Gregory Ye, Benjamin Ye, Bella Ye, Jace Chen, Jaxon Chen, George Holly Smithyman, and more. The video will also air as part of Earth Day Live April 24 at 8 PM, an event led by the Youth Strike Coalition.

In addition, Broadway Green Alliance will celebrate Earth Day with climate lobbyist Michael Johnson-Chase leading an April 23 virtual session titled “Into the Unknown: Understanding Carbon Pricing and Dividends and How You Can Help” April 23 from 1–2 PM. The class, part of the series #GreenQuarantine, offers a look at how to influence climate policy from home, even while social distancing.

Look Back at Fun Home on Broadway

Look Back at Fun Home on Broadway

8 PHOTOS
The cast of <i>Fun Home</i>
The cast of Fun Home on Broadway Joan Marcus
Judy Kuhn, Oscar Williams, Zell Steele Morrow, Sydney Lucas, and Michael Cerveris in <i>Fun Home</i>
Judy Kuhn, Oscar Williams, Zell Steele Morrow, Sydney Lucas, and Michael Cerveris in Fun Home Joan Marcus
Sydney Lucas, Beth Malone, and Emily Skeggs in <i>Fun Home</i>
Sydney Lucas, Beth Malone, and Emily Skeggs in Fun Home Joan Marcus
Oscar Williams, Zell Steele Morrow, and Sydney Lucas in <i>Fun Home</i>
Oscar Williams, Zell Steele Morrow, and Sydney Lucas in Fun Home Joan Marcus
Beth Malone and Emily Skeggs in <i>Fun Home</i>
Beth Malone and Emily Skeggs in Fun Home Jenny Anderson
Judy Kuhn and Sydney Lucas in <i>Fun Home</i>
Judy Kuhn and Sydney Lucas in Fun Home Jenny Anderson
in <i>Fun Home</i>
Cast of Fun Home Joan Marcus
Sydney Lucas and Michael Cerveris in <i>Fun Home</i>
Sydney Lucas and Michael Cerveris in Fun Home Joan Marcus
Share
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Music Video
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.