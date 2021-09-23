Check Out Taye Diggs in This Unseen Clip of Let’s Make a Deal

The game show will air a special “Salute to the Tonys” episode September 24.

When you combine two Broadway stars, Shakespearean improv, and a TV soundstage, things are bound to get a little crazy. Check out Taye Diggs (Rent, Hedwig and the Angry Inch) in the clip above from an unseen episode of Let’s Make a Deal, hosted by Wayne Brady (Chicago).

The segment will air as part of the game show’s “Salute to the Tonys” special episode September 24 on CBS (check local listings). In addition to the stage and screen favorites, the awards season tribute features dramatic wins and one-of-a-kind performances.