Check Out Taye Diggs in This Unseen Clip of Let’s Make a Deal

toggle menu
toggle search form
Video   Check Out Taye Diggs in This Unseen Clip of Let’s Make a Deal
By Dan Meyer
Sep 23, 2021
 
The game show will air a special “Salute to the Tonys” episode September 24.

When you combine two Broadway stars, Shakespearean improv, and a TV soundstage, things are bound to get a little crazy. Check out Taye Diggs (Rent, Hedwig and the Angry Inch) in the clip above from an unseen episode of Let’s Make a Deal, hosted by Wayne Brady (Chicago).

The segment will air as part of the game show’s “Salute to the Tonys” special episode September 24 on CBS (check local listings). In addition to the stage and screen favorites, the awards season tribute features dramatic wins and one-of-a-kind performances.

See Taye Diggs Honored by Syracuse University As He Makes His Directorial Debut With Thoughts of a Colored Man

See Taye Diggs Honored by Syracuse University As He Makes His Directorial Debut With Thoughts of a Colored Man

11 PHOTOS
Syracuse_University_Taye Diggs_Thoughts_of_a_Colored Man_2018_3. Charles Goodridge and Reynaldo Piniella_HR.jpg
Chad Goodridge and Reynaldo Piniella Ben Gabble
Syracuse_University_Taye Diggs_Thoughts_of_a_Colored Man_2018_1. The Cast of Thoughts of A Colored Man_HR.jpg
Cast of Thoughts of A Colored Man Ben Gabble
Syracuse_University_Taye Diggs_Thoughts_of_a_Colored Man_2018_2. Blake Russell, Benton Greene and Forrest McClendon_HR.jpg
Blake Russell, Benton Greene, and Forrest McClendon Ben Gabble
Syracuse_University_Taye Diggs_Thoughts_of_a_Colored Man_2018_5. Taye Diggs_HR.jpg
Taye Diggs Ben Gabble
Syracuse_University_Taye Diggs_Thoughts_of_a_Colored Man_2018_7. Keenan Scott II Taye Diggs and Students from Syracuse University_HR.jpg
Keenan Scott II, Taye Diggs, and students from Syracuse University Ben Gabble
Syracuse_University_Taye Diggs_Thoughts_of_a_Colored Man_2018_4. James T. Lane_HR.jpg
James T. Lane Ben Gabble
Syracuse_University_Taye Diggs_Thoughts_of_a_Colored Man_2018_9. Joy Ried and TCM Cast Member Charles E. Wallace_HR.jpg
Joy Ried and Charles E. Wallace Ben Gabble
Syracuse_University_Taye Diggs_Thoughts_of_a_Colored Man_2018_6. Taye Diggs and Keenan Scott II_HR.jpg
Taye Diggs and Keenan Scott II Ben Gabble
Syracuse_University_Taye Diggs_Thoughts_of_a_Colored Man_2018_8. Jill A. Anderson - Managing Director of Syracuse Stage, Keenan Scott II and Michael S. Tick - Dean of Syracuse College of Visual Arts_HR.jpg
Jill A. Anderson, Keenan Scott II, and Michael S. Tick Ben Gabble
Syracuse_University_Taye Diggs_Thoughts_of_a_Colored Man_2018_11. Madison McFerrin and Cast Members of Thoughts of a Colored Man_HR.jpg
Madison McFerrin and cast members of Thoughts of a Colored Man Ben Gabble
Share
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Recommended Reading:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2021 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.