Check Out the 2020 Off-Broadway Alliance Award Winners

Michael R. Jackson's A Strange Loop, Lucas Hnath's Dana H., and Aaron Posner's Life Sucks are among this year's winners.

The winners of the 2020 Off-Broadway Alliance Awards were announced by Charles Busch and Julie Halston via a live stream May 19. As previously reported, due to restrictions from the COVID-19 crisis, the physical celebration has been postponed to the fall.

Among this year's recipients are Michael R. Jackson's Pulitzer Prize winner A Strange Loop, which took home the Best New Musical Award; Bill Posley's solo show The Day I Became Black; Lucas Hnath's Dana H., which won Best Unique Theatrical Experience; and Aaron Posner's Life Sucks, the winner of the Off-Broadway Alliance Award for Best New Play.

The 2020 awards recognize productions across seven competitive categories. In addition to the competitive awards, Legend of Off Broadway Awards were presented to Gretchen Cryer, Woodie King, Jr., Eric Krebs, and Barbara Zinn Krieger. Mark Blum, Wynn Handman, and Julia Miles are posthumously honored with induction into the Off Broadway Hall of Fame; and the Friend of Off Broadway Award was presented to The Drama Bookshop for its continued dedication to Off Broadway.

Check out the list of nominees below; the winners are in bold and marked with an asterisk. You can view the announcement here.

Best New Play

Ain't No Mo'

By Jordan E. Cooper

Produced by The Public Theater

Halfway Bitches Go Straight to Heaven

By Stephen Adly Guirgis

Co-production between Atlantic Theater Company and LAByrinth Theater Company

Life Sucks*

By Aaron Posner

Produced by Wheelhouse Theater

Make Believe

By Bess Wohl

Produced by Second Stage Theater

The Confession of Lily Dare

By Charles Busch

Produced by Primary Stages in association with Jamie deRoy and Ted Snowden

Best Play Revival

For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Suicide / When the Rainbow is Enuf

By Ntozake Shange

Produced by The Public Theater

Much Ado About Nothing

By William Shakespeare

Produced by The Public Theater

The Woman in Black*

Adapted by Stephen Mallatratt

From the novel by Susan Hill

Presented by the McKittrick Hotel with Peter Wilson Productions, Pemberley Productions, and Martin Platt

Timon of Athens

By William Shakespeare

Produced by Theatre for a New Audience and Shakespeare Theater Company

Best New Musical

A Strange Loop*

Book, music and lyrics by Michael R Jackson

Produced by Playwrights Horizons and Page 73

Cambodian Rock Band

By Lauren Yee with songs by Dengue Fever

Produced by Signature Theatre Company

Emojiand

Book, music, and lyrics by Keith Harrison and Laura Schein

Produced by Arborhouse Productions and Visceral Entertainment

Romeo & Bernadette: A Musical Tale of Verona and Brooklyn

Book and lyrics by Mark Saltzman

Produced by Amas Musical Theatre and Eric Krebs

Sing Street

Book by Enda Walsh, music and lyrics by John Carney and Gary Clark

Produced by New York Theatre Workshop

The Secret Life of Bees

Book by Lynn Nottage, music by Duncan Sheik, and lyrics by Susan Birkenhead

Produced by the Atlantic Theater Company

Best Musical Revival

Baby

Book by Sybille Pearson, music by David Shire, and lyrics by Richard Maltby Jr

Produced by Out of the Box Theatrics

Enter Laughing

Book by Joseph Stein, music and lyrics by Stan Daniels

Produced by The York Theater Company

Little Shop of Horrors

Book and lyrics by Howard Ashman, music by Alan Menken

Produced by Robert Ahrens, Hunter Arnold, Mickey Liddell, Curt Cronin, John Joseph, and Tom Kirdahy

Rock of Ages

Book by Chris D'Arienzo

Produced by S2BN Entertainment

The Unsinkable Molly Brown*

Music and lyrics by Meredith Willson; book and new lyrics by Dick Scanlan, based on the original book by Richard Morris; music adaptation by Michael Rafter

Produced by Transport Group

Best Unique Theatrical Experience

Dana H.*

By Lucas Hnath

Produced by Vineyard Theatre, Goodman Theatre, and Center Theatre Group

Midsummer: A Banquet

By William Shakespeare, adapted by Zach Morris and Victoria Rae Sook

Produced by Food of Love Productions and Third Rail Projects

Novenas for a Lost Hospital

By Cusi Cram

Produced by Rattlestick Playwrights Theater

Playing Hot

Created by Kevin Armento and Jaki Bradley, written by Kevin Armento and C.A. Johnson

Produced by Pipeline Theater

Katsura Sunshine’s Rakugo

Created and performed by Katsura Sunshine

Produced by Joe Trentacosta, Yoshitaka Tanaka, Yumi Shinozaki, and Marie Fukuda

Best Solo Performance

Kathleen Chalfant in A Woman of the World

By Rebecca Gilman

Produced by The Acting Company and 59E59 Theaters

Keith Hamilton Cobb in American Moor

By Keith Hamilton Cobb

Produced by Evangeline Morphos, Frederick M Zollo, Red Bull Theater, Elizabeth I McCann, and Tom Shea

Harvey Fierstein in Bella Bella

By Harvey Fierstein

Produced by Manhattan Theatre Club

Ken Jennings in Gospel of John

Conceived by Ken Jennings

Produced by The Sheen Center for Thought and Culture

Bill Posley in The Day I Became Black*

Created and written by Bill Posley

Produced by Kristen Boulé

Aedín Moloney in Yes! Reflections of Molly Bloom

Adaptation by Aedín Moloney and Colum McCann

Produced by Irish Repertory Theatre

Best Family Show

Dog Man: The Musical

Music by Brad Alexander, books and lyrics by Kevin DelAguila, based on the series by Dav Pilkey

Produced by TheatreWorks USA

Paddington Gets in a Jam

Created by Jonathan Rockefeller, written by Doug Kmiotek, based on the series by Michael Bond

Produced by Rockefeller Productions

She Persisted, The Musical*

Script and lyrics by Adam Tobin, music by Deborah Wicks La Puma, adapted from the book by Chelsea Clinton

Produced by Atlantic Theater Company

Taste the Clouds

Created by Hit the Lights! Theater Co., based on the book Taste the Clouds by Rita Marshall

Produced by New York City Children’s Theater

The Big One-Oh!

Music by Doug Besterman, lyrics by Dean Pitchford, book by Timothy Allen McDonald, based on the novel by Dean Pitchford

Produced by Atlantic Theater Company

