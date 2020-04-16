Check Out the Broadway Revival Cast of A Chorus Line Dance Under Quarantine

Forty-four cast members from the 2006 Broadway revival of A Chorus Line took part in a quarantine version of the opening number’s dance sequence. Check out Tony Yazbek, Mario Lopez, Lorin Latarro, Tyler Hanes, Tony nominee Charlotte D’Amboise, and more in the video above.

Jeffrey "Shecky” Schecter, who played Mike in the cast, came up with the idea for the video and proposed it in a private Facebook group for stage alums of the production. The video was edited by Heather Parcells, who played Judy Turner in the revival.

As people started to share their videos on the Facebook group, a reunion began in the isolation. The group became a cast again, interacting and cheering each other as people shared their dances. “We were all looking forward to something,” the cast shared in a statement. “While we currently live in a completely uncertain world, having knowledge of something good coming our way was enough to get us through the next day. Now it's time to share our joy with everyone. Because, after all...it's what we did for love.”

The video stars, in order of appearance: Jason Tam, Michael Berresse, Heather Parcells, Bryan Knowlton, Michelle Arevena, Denis Lambert, Jeffrey Schecter, Deidre Goodwin, Mara Davi, Lorin Latarro, Natalie Cortez, Chryssie Whitehead, E. Clayton Cornelius, Yuka Takara, Tyler Hanes, Alisan Porter, Tony Yazbeck, Jessica Lee Goldyn, Brad Anderson, Lyndy Franklin Jessica Lea Patty, Liza B. Domingo, Todd Anderson, Courtney Laine Mazza, Eric Sciotto, Katherine Tokarz, Michael Gruber, Kevin Worley, Jenifer Foote, Aaron J. Albano, Dena DiGiacinto, Tommy Berkland, Deanna Aguinaga, Deone Zanotto, Kimberly Dawn Nuemann, Lisa Ho, Kim Shriver, J. Elaine Marcos, Paul McGill, Melissa Lone, Kurt Domoney, Mike Cannon, Mario Lopez, Charlotte d'Amboise, and Terrance Mann.

Want to support the theatre community? Donate to The Actor’s Fund .

