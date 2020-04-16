Check Out the Broadway Revival Cast of A Chorus Line Dance Under Quarantine

By Dan Meyer
Apr 16, 2020
 
Forty-four cast members took part in recreating the opening combination, including Tony Yazbek, Mario Lopez, and Tony nominee Charlotte d'Amboise.

Forty-four cast members from the 2006 Broadway revival of A Chorus Line took part in a quarantine version of the opening number’s dance sequence. Check out Tony Yazbek, Mario Lopez, Lorin Latarro, Tyler Hanes, Tony nominee Charlotte D’Amboise, and more in the video above.

Jeffrey "Shecky” Schecter, who played Mike in the cast, came up with the idea for the video and proposed it in a private Facebook group for stage alums of the production. The video was edited by Heather Parcells, who played Judy Turner in the revival.

As people started to share their videos on the Facebook group, a reunion began in the isolation. The group became a cast again, interacting and cheering each other as people shared their dances. “We were all looking forward to something,” the cast shared in a statement. “While we currently live in a completely uncertain world, having knowledge of something good coming our way was enough to get us through the next day. Now it's time to share our joy with everyone. Because, after all...it's what we did for love.”

The video stars, in order of appearance: Jason Tam, Michael Berresse, Heather Parcells, Bryan Knowlton, Michelle Arevena, Denis Lambert, Jeffrey Schecter, Deidre Goodwin, Mara Davi, Lorin Latarro, Natalie Cortez, Chryssie Whitehead, E. Clayton Cornelius, Yuka Takara, Tyler Hanes, Alisan Porter, Tony Yazbeck, Jessica Lee Goldyn, Brad Anderson, Lyndy Franklin Jessica Lea Patty, Liza B. Domingo, Todd Anderson, Courtney Laine Mazza, Eric Sciotto, Katherine Tokarz, Michael Gruber, Kevin Worley, Jenifer Foote, Aaron J. Albano, Dena DiGiacinto, Tommy Berkland, Deanna Aguinaga, Deone Zanotto, Kimberly Dawn Nuemann, Lisa Ho, Kim Shriver, J. Elaine Marcos, Paul McGill, Melissa Lone, Kurt Domoney, Mike Cannon, Mario Lopez, Charlotte d'Amboise, and Terrance Mann.

A Chorus Line (2006) Production Photos

A Chorus Line (2006) Production Photos

A Chorus Line ran from Oct 5, 2006 - Aug 17, 2008 at the Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre, NY. Here are some photos from that production.

9 PHOTOS
The Line
The Line Paul Kolnik
"Hello Twelve..."
"Hello Twelve..." Paul Kolnik
Charlotte d'Amboise
Charlotte d'Amboise Paul Kolnik
"One"
"One" Paul Kolnik
The Wedge
The Wedge Paul Kolnik
Jeffrey Schecter
Jeffrey Schecter Paul Kolnik
Charlotte d'Amboise, Mara Davi, Brad Anderson, Tony Yazbeck
Charlotte d'Amboise, Mara Davi, Brad Anderson, Tony Yazbeck Paul Kolnik
"I Hope I Get It"
"I Hope I Get It" Paul Kolnik
James T. Lane and Cast
James T. Lane and Cast Paul Kolnik
