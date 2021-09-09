Check Out the Broadway Stars in American Crime Story: Impeachment

Beanie Feldstein, Sarah Paulson, and Annaleigh Ashford are just a few of the many theatre favorites in the FX anthology series.

When American Crime Story: Impeachment debuted September 7, audiences might have noticed more than a few familiar faces. On top of the main trio—Beanie Feldstein (who will play Fanny Brice in the upcoming Broadway revival of Funny Girl), Sarah Paulson, and Annaleigh Ashford as Monica Lewinsky, Linda Tripp, and Paula Jones, respectively—there are nearly a dozen Broadway alums in the FX series.

The latest season of Ryan Murphy's anthology series chronicles the scandal(s) that lead to the impeachment of President Bill Clinton as told through the eyes of the women involved. It is based on Jeffrey Toobin's book A Vast Conspiracy: The Real Story of the Sex Scandal That Nearly Brought Down a President. Playwright Sarah Burgess (Dry Powder) adapted the work for TV, and serves as showrunner and executive producer. Lewinsky herself also serves as a producer on the show.

Check out who’s playing who below.

