Check Out the Broadway Stars in American Crime Story: Impeachment

Photos   Check Out the Broadway Stars in American Crime Story: Impeachment
By Dan Meyer
Sep 09, 2021
 
Beanie Feldstein, Sarah Paulson, and Annaleigh Ashford are just a few of the many theatre favorites in the FX anthology series.
Sarah Paulson and Beanie Feldstein in <i>American Crime Story: Impeachment</i>
Sarah Paulson and Beanie Feldstein in American Crime Story: Impeachment Tina Thorpe/FX

When American Crime Story: Impeachment debuted September 7, audiences might have noticed more than a few familiar faces. On top of the main trio—Beanie Feldstein (who will play Fanny Brice in the upcoming Broadway revival of Funny Girl), Sarah Paulson, and Annaleigh Ashford as Monica Lewinsky, Linda Tripp, and Paula Jones, respectively—there are nearly a dozen Broadway alums in the FX series.

The latest season of Ryan Murphy's anthology series chronicles the scandal(s) that lead to the impeachment of President Bill Clinton as told through the eyes of the women involved. It is based on Jeffrey Toobin's book A Vast Conspiracy: The Real Story of the Sex Scandal That Nearly Brought Down a President. Playwright Sarah Burgess (Dry Powder) adapted the work for TV, and serves as showrunner and executive producer. Lewinsky herself also serves as a producer on the show.

Check out who’s playing who below.

American Crime Story: Impeachment_Cast Feature_HR
Beanie Feldstein as Monica Lewinsky
Hello, Dolly! Playbill - March 2017
Feldstein made her Broadway debut in Hello, Dolly! in 2017.
American Crime Story: Impeachment_Cast Feature_HR
Sarah Paulson as Linda Tripp
From Left: Sarah Paulson and Jessica Lange in The Glass Menagerie
Paulson made her Broadway debut in The Glass Menagerie in 2005 before starring in Collected Stories in 2010. Paul Kolnick
American Crime Story: Impeachment_Cast Feature_HR
Annaleigh Ashford as Paula Jones
Laura Bell Bundy, Leslie Kritzer, Annaleigh Ashford, and DeQuina Moore
Ashford made her Broadway debut in Legally Blonde in 2007. She later returned to the Main Stem in Wicked in 2007, Hair in 2010, Kinky Boots in 2013, You Can't Take It With You in 2014, Sylvia in 2015, and Sunday in the Park With George in 2017. Paul Kolnik
American Crime Story: Impeachment_Cast Feature_HR
Margo Martindale as Lucianne Goldberg
in <i>Cat on a Hot Tin Roof</i>
Martindale made her Broadway debut in Cat on a Hot Tin Roof in 2003. Joan Marcus
American Crime Story: Impeachment_Cast Feature_HR
Edie Falco as Hillary Clinton
Robert Sella, Frank Wood and Edie Falco in <i>Side Man</i>
Falco made her Broadway debut in the 1998 production of Side Man before starring in Frankie and Johnny in the Clair De Lune in 2002, 'Night Mother in 2004, and The House of Blue Leaves in 2011.
