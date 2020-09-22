Check Out Patricia Zipprodt's Costume Sketches for Fiddler on the Roof

toggle menu
toggle search form
Archival Photos   Check Out Patricia Zipprodt's Costume Sketches for Fiddler on the Roof
By Playbill Staff
Sep 22, 2020
 
The musical opened at the Imperial Theatre September 22, 1964.
Fiddler_on_the_Roof_Broadway_Costume_Sketches_1964_Tevye_Golde_Tzeitel_Hodel_Schava_Bielke_Schprintze_HR.jpg
Tevye, Golde, Tzeitel, Hodel, Schava, Bielke, and Schprintze Patricia Zipprodt/©NYPL for the Performing Arts

Songwriting team Jerry Bock and Sheldon Harnick collaborated with librettist Joseph Stein to write a musical based on stories by Sholom Aleichem. The result was Fiddler on the Roof, which told the story of Tevye, a Jewish milkman in early 1900s Russia (and father of five daughters) who struggles to honor tradition while dealing with the growing anti-Jewish sentiment in his country.

Directed and choreographed by Jerome Robbins, the production starred Zero Mostel as Tevye and featured Maria Karnilova as Golde, Bea Arthur as Yente, Austin Pendleton as Motel, Bert Convy as Perchik, Joanna Merlin as Tzeitel, and Julia Migenes as Hodel.

The musical, which opened September 22, 1964, was a critical and commercial success. It was nominated for ten Tony Awards and won nine, including Best Musical, and awards for Mostel and featured actress Karnilova. Check out costume designer Patricia Zipprodt's original costume sketches below!

Costume Sketches From the Original Broadway Production of Fiddler on the Roof

Costume Sketches From the Original Broadway Production of Fiddler on the Roof

39 PHOTOS
Fiddler_on_the_Roof_Broadway_Costume_Sketches_1964_Hodel_Chava_Tevye_Golde_Schprintze_Bielke_Tzeitel - Sabbath Eve 1-2_HR.jpg
Hodel, Chava, Tevye, Golde, Schprintze, Bielke, and Tzeitel Patricia Zipprodt/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Fiddler_on_the_Roof_Broadway_Costume_Sketches_1964_14 Tzeitel Wedding Dress _ Groom_HR.jpg
Tzeitel and Motel Patricia Zipprodt/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Fiddler_on_the_Roof_Broadway_Costume_Sketches_1964_ Perchik _ Fyedka_HR.jpg
  Patricia Zipprodt/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Fiddler_on_the_Roof_Broadway_Costume_Sketches_1964_Charles Rule_Ross Gifford_Duane Bodin_HR.jpg
  Patricia Zipprodt/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Fiddler_on_the_Roof_Broadway_Costume_Sketches_1964_Chava_Hodel_Tzeitel _HR.jpg
Chava, Hodel, and Tzeitel Patricia Zipprodt/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Fiddler_on_the_Roof_Broadway_Costume_Sketches_1964_Chava_Hodel_Tzeitel_HR.jpg
Chava, Hodel, and Tzeitel Patricia Zipprodt/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Fiddler_on_the_Roof_Broadway_Costume_Sketches_1964_A Grandmother _ Motel's Mother _ A Matron_HR.jpg
  Patricia Zipprodt/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Fiddler_on_the_Roof_Broadway_Costume_Sketches_1964_Constable and Peasants_HR.jpg
Constable and peasants Patricia Zipprodt/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Fiddler_on_the_Roof_Broadway_Costume_Sketches_1964_Fabric Samples_HR.jpg
Fabric samples Patricia Zipprodt/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Fiddler_on_the_Roof_Broadway_Costume_Sketches_1964_Carol Sawyer_Helen Verbit_Irene Paris_Peff Modelski_HR.jpg
  Patricia Zipprodt/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Share

The production went on to play a record-setting 3,242 performances and received a special Tony in 1972 for becoming the longest-running musical in Broadway history. It remains the 16th longest-running show in Broadway history. The beloved musical has enjoyed five Broadway revivals (in 1976, 1981, 1990, 2004, and 2015) and a 1971 film adaptation starring Chaim Topol. , as well as a recent, long-running Yiddish-language revival from the National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene.


Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Recommended Reading:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.