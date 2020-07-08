Check Out the Finalists for Samuel French’s 2020 Off Off Broadway Short Play Festival

Dominique Morisseau is the honorary playwright for the 45th annual festival, which had been scheduled to take place at The Vineyard.

Thirty playwrights, selected from over 500 submissions, have been named finalists for the 2020 Off Off Broadway Short Play Festival from Samuel French. Originally scheduled to take place this August at the Vineyard Theatre, there will be no performances due to the ongoing public health crisis.

The six winners will be chosen through reading evaluation, by a lineup of judges that includes playwrights Will Arbery, George Brant, Larissa Fasthorse, Nambi E. Kelley, Kimber Lee, Madhuri Shekar, and Karen Zacarías, as well as Nan Barnett, the executive director of National New Play Network, and Susan Westfall, the co-founder of City Theatre in Miami.

Tony-nominated playwright Dominique Morisseau (Skeleton Crew, Pipeline, Ain’t Too Proud – The Life and Times of the Temptations) is this year’s honorary festival playwright.

Check out the lists of finalists and their plays below.

A Christmas Pickle by Uma Incrocci

Alligators, Minks + New Money by Danielle Eliska Lyle

Beech. Oak. Iris. by Julianne Jigour

Cara has a Hole in Her Head by Elise Wien

Chimera by Haley Rice

Closing Doors by John Minigan

Crush by Krista Knight

Drop by Caitlin Duffy

First Born by Cristina Luzárraga

He Misses by Patrick Vermillion

I Didn’t Think You’d Be So Unhappy by Shara Feit

Inevitable by Bethany Dickens

Laces by Makaela Shealy

Love and the Fear of It All by Andrew Rincón

Masking Our Blackness by Vincent Terrell Durham

Meditaysh by Veronika Gribanova

My Body by Rachel Bublitz

Party People by Lisa Mongillo

Sincerely, Best Wishes, Regards by Gillian Beth Durkee

Slow Jam by Caity-Shea Violette

Testimony by Miranda Huba

The Falling Man by Gethsemane Herron-Coward

The Improv Class by John Connon

The Remains by Andrew Piechota

Three Anne Franks by Maya Macdonald

Uncovering by Erin Mallon

Voir Dire by Carissa Atallah

We Are Wombats by Megan Chan Meinero

We’re All Athletes by Seth McNeill

You’re My Favorite by Jenny King

The Off Off Broadway Short Play Festival was founded in 1975. Alumni playwrights include Jeremy O. Harris, Martyna Majok, Theresa Rebeck, Jen Silverman, Gracie Gardner, and Korde Arrington Tuttle.

Samuel French will make a donation to the Vineyard Theatre in lieu of the rental fee this year.