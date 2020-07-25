Check Out the Lineup for BOLD's Short Play Festival of Work by Black Womxn

Broadcast over three nights, the free festival will feature 6 new works written and directed by Black womxn.

BOLD, the organization dedicated to building up Black women in the performing arts, will showcase the work of nine Black womxn artists in a free, online short play festival next month. Broadcast online over three nights, BOLD 2020 will feature six new plays written and directed by Black womxn.

The theme of the festival is BOLD 2020, with a focus on artists who are writing with urgency in light of, as well as in response to, the systemic silencing of Black womxn’s voices.

“The restoration of our culture is dependent on the amplification of the Black womxn’s voice," shares Destinee Rea, the co-founder, with Tia DeShazor, of BOLD. "We are in desperate need of their stories being creatively shared and grafted into the American canon.”

The festival will run August 14, 21, and 28, from 6–7:30 PM ET. Each night will consist of two 10-minute plays, followed by a talkback with the director and playwrights.

The lineup of writers includes Agyeiwaa Asante, Brittani Samuel, Chanel Carroll, Jazmine Stewart, Kristen Adele Calhoun, and Lakhiyia Hicks, with directors Kristolyn Lloyd, Tavia Jefferson, and Bianca LaVerne Jones.

Click here to reserve tickets.

