Check Out the Lineup for The Refractions of Pride Festival

With Jason Veasey, Robin de Jesús, Doreen Montalvo, and more, the three-day event will amplify the voices of BIPOC artists within the LGBTQI+ community.

The Refractions of Pride festival, a three-day virtual event that will amplify the voices of Black artists and artists of color within the LGBTQI+ community, will run June 25–27. The festival will feature multidisciplinary artists and will be available online via a donation-based ticket model.

The lineup includes Tony nominee Robin de Jesús (The Boys in The Band, In the Heights), Doreen Montalvo (On Your Feet!, Mrs. Doubtfire) , Daniel Reichard (Jersey Boys, Candide), Jay Armstrong Johnson (On the Town; Scotland, PA), Julius Rubio (On Your Feet! Finding Neverland), Max Chernin (Bright Star, Passing Through), Stephen DeRosa (On The Town, GARY), Jason Veasey (A Strange Loop, The Lion King), and Sa'myra Amos James (Pose, Law and Order: SVU).

Refractions of Pride is a collaboration between Eric Ulloa, Dirty Laundry Theatre, MusicTalks, and actor and activist Sis.

The festivities will kick off June 25 at 7 PM ET with Living for Sis, an interview between the co-organizer and Fredd E. Tree. Visit DirtyLaundryTheatre.org for the full lineup. Ticket sales will support the Ali Forney Center, helping LGBTQ youths from the harms of homelessness.