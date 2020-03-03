Check Out the New Music Video for ’Drive It Like You Stole It’ From the Broadway-Bound Sing Street

The new musical, directed by Tony winner Rebecca Taichman, will begin previews later this month.

Following an extended run at New York Theatre Workshop last fall, the hit Off-Broadway production of Sing Street will soon make the move to Broadway's Lyceum Theatre (where previews begin March 26). In anticipation of the transfer, the show has released a new music video for the song "Drive It Like You Stole It" from the new musical—watch it above.

Based on John Carney’s 2016 indie film and directed by Tony winner Rebecca Taichman, Sing Street explores the power of first love and music against the backdrop of 1980s Dublin. The musical features a New Wave score from Carney and Gary Clark, a book by Tony winner Enda Walsh, and choreography by Sonya Tayeh.

Reprising their Sing Street performances from the world premiere will be Brenock O’Connor (Alex Rider) as Conor, Zara Devlin (Hecuba) as Raphina, Max Bartos (Uncut Gems) as Darren, Brendan C. Callahan (She Loves Me) as Gary, Billy Carter (Hangmen) as Robert, Jakeim Hart (Blue Bloods) as Larry, Gus Halper (Ride the Cyclone) as Brendan, Martin Moran (All The Rage) as Brother Baxter, Anne L. Nathan (Once) as Sandra, Johnny Newcomb (The Last Ship) as Barry, Gian Perez (In the Heights) as Kevin, Sam Poon (Runaways) as Eamon, Skyler Volpe (The Hello Girls) as Anne, Amy Warren (Women of a Certain Age) as Penny, Ilan Eskenazi (Iron Fist) as the understudy cover, and Anthony Genovesi as drummer.

As previously reported, the Sing Street cast album from Sony Masterworks Broadway will be released digitally March 26, coinciding with the show's first preview, and a physical CD release will follow April 17.

The Broadway premiere will open April 19.

