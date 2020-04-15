Check Out the New Music Video for ’Riddle of the Model’ From the Broadway-Bound Sing Street

With the Broadway transfer on a temporary hiatus, the cast recording will now be released in April.

The Broadway-bound Sing Street has debuted a new video for the ultra-catchy "Riddle of the Model." Watch it above. In the stage show, the song marks the first time that the high school Sing Street band makes a music video together.

The Sing Street cast recording, initially set to drop March 26 to coincide with the first preview on Broadway, has been pushed back. According to Rolling Stone, the album will now be available April 21.

Following a hit Off-Broadway run at New York Theatre Workshop, Sing Street was set to make the move to Broadway's Lyceum Theatre for an April 19 opening. With Broadway temporarily shut in light of the coronavirus pandemic, new dates for the musical's transfer are yet to be announced.

Based on John Carney’s 2016 indie film and directed by Tony winner Rebecca Taichman, Sing Street explores the power of first love and music against the backdrop of 1980s Dublin. The musical features a New Wave score from Carney and Gary Clark, a book by Tony winner Enda Walsh, and choreography by Sonya Tayeh.

Reprising their Sing Street performances from the world premiere will be Brenock O’Connor (Alex Rider) as Conor, Zara Devlin (Hecuba) as Raphina, Max Bartos (Uncut Gems) as Darren, Brendan C. Callahan (She Loves Me) as Gary, Billy Carter (Hangmen) as Robert, Jakeim Hart (Blue Bloods) as Larry, Gus Halper (Ride the Cyclone) as Brendan, Martin Moran (All The Rage) as Brother Baxter, Anne L. Nathan (Once) as Sandra, Johnny Newcomb (The Last Ship) as Barry, Gian Perez (In the Heights) as Kevin, Sam Poon (Runaways) as Eamon, Skyler Volpe (The Hello Girls) as Anne, Amy Warren (Women of a Certain Age) as Penny, Ilan Eskenazi (Iron Fist) as the understudy cover, and Anthony Genovesi as drumer.

As previously reported, the Sing Street cast album is from Sony Masterworks Broadway.

