Check Out the New Song 'How Can I Tell You?' by Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty

How Can I Tell You?

The track is performed by Angélique Kidjo for the documentary Nasrin.

Check out Grammy winner Angélique Kidjo performing the new original song "How Can I Tell You?" with lyrics by Lynn Ahrens and music by Stephen Flaherty in the video above. The track comes from the documentary Nasrin, which follows Nasrin Sotoudeh, a human rights activists and political prisoner who has turned into a leading figure of Iran’s women’s rights movement.

"We saw an early rough cut of the film and read some of Nasrin's letters, written from prison to her children," said the songwriting duo. "We were deeply moved by Nasrin's courageous life story and her love for her family. This immediately inspired our song...[which] takes on the power of women around the world who witness and experience injustice and demand to be heard."

This isn't the first time the Tony-winning collaborators have created music for a movie. Ahrens and Flaherty earned two Oscar nods for their work on Anastasia, which was eventually turned into a Broadway musical. More recently, Broadway Records released two never-before-heard song cycles created by them.

Nasrin is directed, produced, and written by Jeff Kaufman and produced by Marcia Ross. The film, narrated by Oscar winner Olivia Colman, will be available to stream on demand January 26.