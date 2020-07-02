Check Out The Public Theater's 2020–2022 Emerging Writers Group

Selected from over 500 applicants, the 10 playwrights will be in residence at the Off-Broadway theatre for two years.

The Public Theater welcomes a new cohort of resident writers as part of its well-known Emerging Writers Group, a two-year fellowship that provides early-career playwrights with an artistic home, a stipend, support and resources.

Selected from over 500 applicants, the 10 writers are Nissy Aya, Aya Aziz, Francisca Da Silveira, Katie Do, Timothy DuWhite, Ying Ying Li, Julián Mesri, AriDy Nox, Jacob Marx Rice, and Else Went.

“These 10 incredible artists represent the future of our field. Many are multihyphenate artists, and each possesses a unique voice and entryway into their artistic practice, from poetry to community organizing. We couldn’t be happier to welcome them to EWG,” shared Jesse Cameron Alick, Gabe Lozada, Jack Phillips Moore, and Cat Rodríguez of The Public's New Work Development. “Though the communal space we build together will need to be digital for the time being, we look forward to the next two years’ worth of fellowship and art-making with these brilliant humans."

EWG writers are selected biennially. The playwrights participate in a bi-weekly writers group led by The Public’s New Work Development department and master classes led by established playwrights. Additionally, they have a chance to observe rehearsals for productions at The Public, receive career development advice from mid-career and established writers, and receive artistic and professional support from the Public's artistic staff. Members of the group also receive complimentary tickets to Public Theater shows, invited dress rehearsals, and other special events, as well as a supplemental stipend for tickets to productions at other theatres. The culmination of their residencies are staged readings as part of the Spotlight Series at The Public.

Now in its eighth cycle, EWG has nurtured the careers and works of Dominique Morisseau, Branden Jacobs-Jenkins, MJ Kaufman, Patricia Ione Lloyd, Mona Mansour, Diana Oh, and Ricardo Pérez González, among others.