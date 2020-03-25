Check Out the Top 16 Design Finalists for Beetlejuice’s Playbill Cover Competition

By Playbill Staff
Mar 25, 2020
Take a look at some of the standout fan art from the competition to grace the show's May Playbill cover.
Beetlejuice_Fan_Art_covers_Comosite_HR

Backstage at the Beetlejuice, the Winter Garden Theatre walls are plastered with an almost unfathomable amount of fan art. Inspired by the talent and love that its fans have already shown, the production decided to celebrate fan art in a big way: Beetlejuice invited its fans to compete in a Playbill Cover Contest!

For the first time ever on Broadway, one guest artist received the chance to see their work on the May cover of the official Beetlejuice Playbill. Out of 850 entries, there were five finalists for public voting and ultimately Angel Q's entry—featuring the characters as a deck of cards—was selected as the winner.

While Angel Q. was crowned the victor, there were plenty of incredible designs from which to choose: Check out artwork from the top 16 finalists below!

Check Out the Top 16 Design Finalists for Beetlejuice’s Playbill Cover Competition

Check Out the Top 16 Design Finalists for Beetlejuice’s Playbill Cover Competition

16 PHOTOS
Design by
Design by Angel Q.
Design by Anna W.
Design by Anna W.
Design by Benji C.
Design by Benji C.
Design by
Design by Christie L.
Design by
Design by Gabi H.
Design by
Design by Gabrielle L.
Design by
Design by Haley S.
Design by
Design by Isabelle A.
Design by
Design by Jessica G.
Design by
Design by Kay F.
Beetlejuice, featuring a score by Eddie Perfect and a book by Scott Brown and Anthony King, continues at the Winter Garden Theatre. Alex Timbers directs the staging, which earned eight Tony Award nods including Best Musical last year.

