Check Out the Trailer for Come From Away in Sweden

Markus Virta directs a new staging at Östgötateatern in Norrköping.

"Välkommen till oss," as they say in Stockholm (or "Welcome to the rock"). A new production of Come From Away is currently playing at Östgötateatern in Norrköping, Sweden. Check out the trailer below.

Directed by Markus Virta, the new staging stars Tobias Almborg, Sven Angleflod, Hani Arrabi, Jesper Barkselius, John Alexander Eriksson, Karolin Funke, Camilo Ge Bresky, Peter Gröning, Anna-Maria Hallgarn, Caroline Harrysson, Lisa Hu Yu, Joakim Jennefors, Linda Olsson, Karin Oscarsson, and Kajsa Reingardt.

Performances began September 26 with socially distant seating plans to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The production continues in Norrköping until October 25, then moves on to Östgötateatern in Linköping for a run November 20–January 9, 2021.

Staffan Berg provides Swedish translation for the musical, with the creative team also including music director and conductor Johan Siberg, set and costume designer Magnus Möllerstedt, mask and wig designer John Hanna, sound designer Oskar Johansson, and lighting design Palle Palmé, Come From Away is presented by arrangement with Music Theater International (Europe).



Written by Irene Sankoff and David Hein, Come From Away tells the true story of 7,000 air travelers stranded when aviation was grounded in the wake of the 9/11 terrorist attacks and the small Canadian town in Newfoundland that welcomed them with open arms. The Tony-nominated musical opened on Broadway in 2017, winning Best Director for Christopher Ashley. The show premiered in 2015 at La Jolla Playhouse and Seattle Repertory Theatre, and was then presented in 2016 by Ford’s Theatre in Washington, D.C., and Mirvish Productions at the Royal Alexandra Theatre in Toronto, Canada. An Olivier-winning staging opened in the West End last year, with plans to open in Australia this year delayed due to COVID-19 .

