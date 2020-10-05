Check Out the Trailer for New Documentary Horton Foote: The Road to Home

Video   Check Out the Trailer for New Documentary Horton Foote: The Road to Home
By Dan Meyer
Oct 05, 2020
 
The Anne Rapp film will have its world premiere at the Austin Film Festival.

A new documentary about Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Horton Foote will make its world premiere later this month at the virtual Austin Film Festival. Check out the exclusive trailer for Horton Foote: The Road to Home above.

The film, directed by Anne Rapp, chronicles Foote’s career through his own eyes and voice. Born and raised in Texas, the writer went on to create such stage hits as Young Man From Atlanta and The Trip to Bountiful, in addition to the Oscar-winning screenplays for To Kill a Mockingbird and Tender Mercies. His decades-long career consisted of many stories set in a Texas small town—a fictitious version of Foote’s hometown.

Still from <i>Horton Foote: The Road to Home</i>
Still from Horton Foote: The Road to Home c/o Horton Foote: The Road To Home

Rapp met Foote in 1981 when she was script supervisor on his movie Tender Mercies. The two bonded over their love of storytelling and similar upbringings and remained friends until the playwright’s passing in 2009.

“I was able to follow Horton around with a camera the last three years of his life,” Rapp said. “Our lifelong friendship allowed me to capture a much more personal and inside view of his life and work, and also capture the connection between his hometown and his successful body of work in more intimate detail.”

The film also includes interviews with André Bishop, Robert Duvall, Richard Linklater, the late Edward Albee, and several family members, including his daughter, the Tony-nominated Hallie Foote.

Horton Foote: The Road to Home is produced by Rapp, Joe Dishner, Don Stokes, Jason Wehling, Miguel Alvarez and Mark Birnbaum.

Click here to get tickets for screenings.

Horton Foote Memorial at Lincoln Center

Horton Foote Memorial at Lincoln Center

The late Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Horton Foote was honored in a memorial hosted by Lincoln Center Theater May 11 at the Vivian Beaumont Theater.

18 PHOTOS
Bill Irwin
Bill Irwin Aubrey Reuben
Ellen Burstyn
Ellen Burstyn Aubrey Reuben
Lynn Cohen
Lynn Cohen Aubrey Reuben
Dylan and Becky Ann Baker
Dylan and Becky Ann Baker Aubrey Reuben
Martin Pakledinaz
Martin Pakledinaz Aubrey Reuben
Andre Bishop
Andre Bishop Aubrey Reuben
Dana Ivey
Dana Ivey Aubrey Reuben
Elizabeth Wilson
Elizabeth Wilson Aubrey Reuben
Robert E. Wankel
Robert E. Wankel Aubrey Reuben
Bill Irwin
Bill Irwin Aubrey Reuben
