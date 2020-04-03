Check Out the Winners of the 2020 Taylor Louderman-Led Write Out Loud Songwriting Competition

Emerging musical theatre writers Ethan Carlson, Alexander Sage Oyen, and Matt Copley will all receive studio recordings of their songs.

Ethan Carlson, Alexander Sage Oyen, and Matt Copley are the winners of the second annual Write Out Loud songwriting contest. Led by Mean Girls Tony nominee Taylor Louderman and Ben Rauhala, the competition shines a spotlight on emerging musical theatre songwriters by giving them the opportunity to have a song performed by Broadway professionals and recorded in a NYC recording studio.

The 2020 contest saw 475 songs submitted. The winning songs were Carlson's “Samson,” Oyen's “Sang Along,” and Copley's “Coffee In The Morning.” You can learn more about each of them here.

The winning songs will be performed by a Broadway alum, and the tracks will be distributed on iTunes, Apple Music, and Spotify. Winners will also have their songs showcased at Feinstein's/54 Below later this year.

Write Out Loud's team also features producers Hannah Kloepfer and Sarah Glugatch, video designer Matt Rodin, and Ghoslight Records President Kurt Duetsch.

Watch Louderman perform "Little Miss Perfect," by 2019 winner Joriah Kwamé, in the music video below.

