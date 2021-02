Check Out These 10 Swoon-Worthy Moments on Broadway for Valentine’s Day

Make your heart melt with Hadestown, The Bridges of Madison County, and more.

"I Can Hear the Bells": theatre has long had the ability to melt our hearts. From love at first sight to gorgeous declarations of adoration, the stage has seen an abundance of romance over the ages. Celebrate Valentine’s Day with these 10 swoon-worthy moments on Broadway.