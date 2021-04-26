Check Out These 9 Perfect Theatre Gifts to Give Mom on Mother’s Day

The last day to shop for delivery in time for the holiday is April 30.

Mother’s Day is May 9, so it’s not too late to show the theatre-loving matriarch in your life how much you care about her.

Check out these great ideas from the Mother's Day Gift Guide at the Playbill Store with items from Broadway favorites like Aladdin and Moulin Rouge! to Playbill originals like our PJs and teddy bear.

Click here to visit the store. Please note: order by April 30 to ensure on-time delivery.

Playbill Opening Night Mystery Box

Broadway moms looking to add to their Playbill collection will love this package filled with surprise opening night programs. Each box contains five Official Limited Edition Opening Night Playbills, classic and recent.

Moulin Rouge! The Musical Tote Bag

This canvas tote back features the great “Nature Boy” lyric. Whether your mom is a fan of the musical, the movie, or both, this is a must-have souvenir for any collection. The bag measures 14” x 15” with a 4” flat bottom, perfect to carry anything you need for the day.





London West End “Top Hat” Tour

Send Mom to London—via the couch! Neil Maxfield leads this this virtual tour of the theatre district, during which audiences can discover fascinating architecture, anecdotes, and historical figures from the 1700's to today.

Playbill Plush Bear

Meet Arthur the Bear! He's a cuddly 12” tall stuffed animal with embroidered nose and eyes, sporting Playbill's iconic logo tee shirt. No doubt this bruin is going to be a beloved gift for moms everywhere.





Fiddler on the Roof Apron

If your mother still insists on cooking for you every time you visit, make it a little more fun with this white cotton apron emblazoned a lyric from Fiddler on the Roof. It comes with a double front pocket to hold seasonings, recipe cards, cooking utensils, and anything else you need.





Playbill Pajamas

These custom-made black pajamas feature Playbill covers from over three dozen Broadway musicals and include a drawstring waistband, shirt pocket, and full piping. The styling is a contemporary fit: they run small, please consider ordering a size up if you want a roomier fit.









What the Constitution Means to Me T-Shirt

Theatre is politics and this yellow tee from the Broadway play by Heidi Schreck makes sure to let the world know how the activist in your mom feels. Note: this is a slim fit tee, please consider ordering up 1 or 2 sizes for a comfortable roomy fit.









Aladdin Lamp Necklace

Add some sparkle to any outfit! Inspired by the Genie’s lamp designed by Tony Award winner Bob Crowley, this gold tone necklace features an 18” chain adorned by eight iridescent beads, a lamp charm, and a logo charm at the lobster clasp. A gift box is included with purchase.





Playbill Store Gift Certificates

Get this gift so your mom can decide what to buy herself! Available in denominations of $25, $50, $100, $150, and $250, gift certificates are available to use for anything in our store.

