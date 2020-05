Check Out These Broadway Podcast Network Gifts Honoring Frontline Workers

Proceeds from the special edition T-shirts, notebooks, and mugs will benefit COVID-19 emergency funds.

The Broadway Podcast Network has launched a series of special-edition gifts to raise money for COVID-19 emergency funds. The series celebrates the frontline workers putting their lives at risk during the pandemic.

Proceeds from the series, now available, will benefit Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS and The Actors Fund.

Depicting frontline workers as super heroes, the series features T-shirts, notebooks, pins, magnets, tote bags, and mugs.

Check out the selection here.