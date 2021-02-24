Check Out These Broadway Zodiac Trading Cards Featuring Cast Members from Hamilton, Beetlejuice, and More

toggle menu
toggle search form
Photo Features   Check Out These Broadway Zodiac Trading Cards Featuring Cast Members from Hamilton, Beetlejuice, and More
By Marc J. Franklin
Feb 24, 2021
 
Theatre photographer Mati Ficara reinterpreted the astrology signs as a project to benefit the Actors Fund.
Broadway Zodiacs
Broadway Zodiacs Mati Ficara

Though the curtain is currently down on the Main Stem, the love of the stage remains strong as artists continue to use Broadway to create new works of art. Theatre photographer Mati Ficara reinterpreted astrology signs to create a collection of Broadway zodiac trading cards. Blending their passion of theatre and astrology, Ficara worked with cast members from Hamilton, Beetlejuice, and more to bring the 12 zodiac signs to life in New York City.

“I’ve always been super interested in astrology, but over the last year or so I started learning about signs other than my own. Specific traits the signs hold and birth charts as a whole are so interesting to me, so I thought it would be cool to make a project to showcase the zodiac signs within our own community. I gave each sign a color based off of their common traits, formed an aesthetic around it, and got some amazing people in front of the lens.”

Take a look at Ficara’s reimagined zodiacs below. Fifty percent of the proceeds from the trading cards, available at Etsy, benefit the Actors Fund.

Check Out These Broadway Zodiac Trading Cards Featuring Cast Members from Hamilton, Beetlejuice, and More

Check Out These Broadway Zodiac Trading Cards Featuring Cast Members from Hamilton, Beetlejuice, and More

40 PHOTOS
Capricorn 04_MAX VON ESSEN.jpg
Max von Essen (Capricorn) Mati Ficara
Capricorn 02_IAN FITZGERALD.jpg
Ian Fitzgerald (Capricorn) Mati Ficara
Capricorn 01_JULIUS CHASE.jpg
Julius Chase (Capricorn) Mati Ficara
Capricorn 03_ZACH ADKINS.jpg
Zach Adkins (Capricorn) Mati Ficara
Aquarius 01_KATHRYN ALLISON.jpg
Kathryn Allison (Aquarius) Mati Ficara
Aquarius 02_EDEN ESPINOSA Aquarius.jpg
Eden Espinosa (Aquarius) Mati Ficara
Aquarius 03_XICHEL CUELLAR.jpg
Ixchel Cuellar (Aquarius) Mati Ficara
Pisces 01_TOMAS MATOS.jpg
Tomás Matos (Pisces) Mati Ficara
Pisces 02_ADDIE MORALES.jpg
Addie Morales (Pisces) Mati Ficara
Pisces 03_BRIAN MARTIN.jpg
Brian Martin (Pisces) Mati Ficara
Share
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
Recommended Reading:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.