Check Out These Broadway Zodiac Trading Cards Featuring Cast Members from Hamilton, Beetlejuice, and More

Theatre photographer Mati Ficara reinterpreted the astrology signs as a project to benefit the Actors Fund.

Though the curtain is currently down on the Main Stem, the love of the stage remains strong as artists continue to use Broadway to create new works of art. Theatre photographer Mati Ficara reinterpreted astrology signs to create a collection of Broadway zodiac trading cards. Blending their passion of theatre and astrology, Ficara worked with cast members from Hamilton, Beetlejuice, and more to bring the 12 zodiac signs to life in New York City.

“I’ve always been super interested in astrology, but over the last year or so I started learning about signs other than my own. Specific traits the signs hold and birth charts as a whole are so interesting to me, so I thought it would be cool to make a project to showcase the zodiac signs within our own community. I gave each sign a color based off of their common traits, formed an aesthetic around it, and got some amazing people in front of the lens.”

Take a look at Ficara’s reimagined zodiacs below. Fifty percent of the proceeds from the trading cards, available at Etsy, benefit the Actors Fund.

