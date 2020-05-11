Check Out These Custom Illustrations of Scenes From Dear Evan Hansen, Hadestown, A Strange Loop, and More

toggle menu
toggle search form
Photo Features   Check Out These Custom Illustrations of Scenes From Dear Evan Hansen, Hadestown, A Strange Loop, and More
By Marc J. Franklin
May 11, 2020
 
Theatre Illustrator and sketch artist Laura Bonacci shares her showstopping artwork, re-imagining Broadway from stage to page.
Laura_Bonacci_Illustrations_HR
Dear Evan Hansen Laura Bonacci

While a show may last a few hours, it can inspire creativity in its audience long after the curtain has come down. With theatres temporarily dark in the weeks since the coronavirus outbreak, theatre Illustrator and sketch artist Laura Bonacci has remained creative by continuing to work on her showstopping custom illustrations, inspired by some of her favorite shows.

“Creating art inspired by Broadway helped me find my authentic creative voice. Since first delving into theatre four years ago, my passion took shape through seeking connections, exploring movements visually, and celebrating people who make these stories happen," shares Bonacci. "What started as graphite drawings of headshots, which I’d give out at the stage door, has transformed into live drawings created in the audiences of shows and rich illustrations with layered meanings and motifs. I’m beyond inspired by what happens onstage, behind the scenes, and in the house, and I cannot wait to keep sharing my gratitude for it through my work!”

Every day, Bonnaci works on sketches inspired by cast albums and her own memories of live performances. "By creating and sharing this art," says the illustrator, "I hope to spread joy in our community and pay back all the smiles they’ve given me!”

Check Out These Custom Illustrations of Dear Evan Hansen, Hadestown, A Strange Loop, and More

Check Out These Custom Illustrations of Dear Evan Hansen, Hadestown, A Strange Loop, and More

18 PHOTOS
Laura_Bonacci_Illustrations_HR
Waitress Laura Bonacci
Laura_Bonacci_Illustrations_HR
Anastasia Laura Bonacci
Laura_Bonacci_Illustrations_HR
Falsettos Laura Bonacci
Laura_Bonacci_Illustrations_HR
Merrily We Roll Along Laura Bonacci
Laura_Bonacci_Illustrations_HR
A Strange Loop Laura Bonacci
Laura_Bonacci_Illustrations_HR
Bullets Over Broadway Laura Bonacci
Laura_Bonacci_Illustrations_HR
Choir Boy Laura Bonacci
Laura_Bonacci_Illustrations_HR
Octet Laura Bonacci
Laura_Bonacci_Illustrations_HR
Cabaret Laura Bonacci
Laura_Bonacci_Illustrations_HR
Elaine Stritch Laura Bonacci
Share

See more of Bonacci's work at laurabonacci.com.

Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
Recommended Reading:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.