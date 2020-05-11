Check Out These Custom Illustrations of Scenes From Dear Evan Hansen, Hadestown, A Strange Loop, and More

Theatre Illustrator and sketch artist Laura Bonacci shares her showstopping artwork, re-imagining Broadway from stage to page.

While a show may last a few hours, it can inspire creativity in its audience long after the curtain has come down. With theatres temporarily dark in the weeks since the coronavirus outbreak, theatre Illustrator and sketch artist Laura Bonacci has remained creative by continuing to work on her showstopping custom illustrations, inspired by some of her favorite shows.

“Creating art inspired by Broadway helped me find my authentic creative voice. Since first delving into theatre four years ago, my passion took shape through seeking connections, exploring movements visually, and celebrating people who make these stories happen," shares Bonacci. "What started as graphite drawings of headshots, which I’d give out at the stage door, has transformed into live drawings created in the audiences of shows and rich illustrations with layered meanings and motifs. I’m beyond inspired by what happens onstage, behind the scenes, and in the house, and I cannot wait to keep sharing my gratitude for it through my work!”

Every day, Bonnaci works on sketches inspired by cast albums and her own memories of live performances. "By creating and sharing this art," says the illustrator, "I hope to spread joy in our community and pay back all the smiles they’ve given me!”

Check Out These Custom Illustrations of Dear Evan Hansen, Hadestown, A Strange Loop, and More Check Out These Custom Illustrations of Dear Evan Hansen, Hadestown, A Strange Loop, and More 18 PHOTOS

See more of Bonacci's work at laurabonacci.com.