Check Out These Disco-Chic Photos From Halston, Starring Ewan McGregor and Krysta Rodriguez

The Ryan Murphy limited series gets a premiere date on Netflix.

Talk about the embodiment of Studio 54. A slate of disco-chic photos from Ryan Murphy’s limited series Halston have been revealed ahead of the limited series debut May 14 on Netflix. As previously announced , the series stars Ewan McGregror in the title role and Krysta Rodriguez (Spring Awakening, Hercules at the Delacorte Theater) as Liza Minnelli.

The cast also features Tony winner Kelly Bishop (A Chorus Line) as Eleanor Lambert, Tony nominee David Pittu as Joe Eula, Sullivan Jones (Slave Play) as Halston’s assistant Ed Austin, Bill Pullman as David Mahoney, Gian Franco Rodriguez as artist Victor Hugo, Rory Culkin as filmmaker Joel Schumacher, Rebecca Davan as jewelry designer Elsa Peretti, and Vera Farmiga as Adele (no, not that one—the character is a perfumier/fragrance executive).

Murphy produces alongside series director Dan Minahan, McGregor, Ian Brennan, Eric Kovtun, Sharr White, Alexis Martin Wooddall, and Pamela Koffler and Christine Vachon of Killer Films. Serving on the writing team are Murphy, Brennan, White, Ted Malawer, Tim Pinckney, and Kristina Woo.

The limited series about the designer who revolutionized American fashion in the ’70s is part of Murphy’s producing deal with Netflix, which includes upcoming adaptations of The Legend of Georgia McBride and A Chorus Line.

Recent output from the deal includes the stage-to-screen versions of The Boys in the Band and The Prom, along with Season 1 of Ratched and the limited series Hollywood.

