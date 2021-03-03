Check Out These February Best Sellers From the Playbill Store

By Dan Meyer
Mar 03, 2021
 
A Playbill gaiter, a Once On This Island vinyl, a Ratatouille Playbill, and more.
Our Broadway collections are constantly expanding—whether it’s a new show Playbill, a limited edition cast album, or seasonal apparel, there’s plenty to choose from for all types of theatre fans. Check out a sneak-peek at some of February's best sellers.

Looking to add some show memorabilia to your own collection? Get a Hamilton shot glass, the perfect addition for any theatre aficionado who does not want to miss their shot... of alcohol. Or decorate your keychain with a Moulin Rouge! heart charm. Plus, the upcoming double vinyl LP of the Once On This Island Broadway revival is sure to be a smash at any party!

Theatres might be closed for the time being, but mementos like the Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical opening night Playbill or Hadestown musical program souvenir are the perfect collectible to add to your binder. In addition, home decorations like a window card poster are just the ticket for showing off your love for the theatre.

Finally, spring might be around the corner, but temperatures are still pretty cool which means a Broadway throw blanket or gaiter face covering could be just what you need to stay warm on a chilly night.

