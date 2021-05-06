Check Out These New In the Heights Character Portraits

The film adaptation of the Lin-Manuel Miranda and Quiara Alegría Hudes musical will arrive in theatres and on HBO Max June 11.

Ahead of the movie’s release, In the Heights has released a new crop of stunning character portraits, introducing fans to the star residents of Washington Heights. Jon M. Chu’s film version of Lin-Manuel Miranda and Quiara Alegría Hudes’ Tony-winning musical is due in theatres and on HBO Max June 11.

Anthony Ramos stars as Usnavi in the adaptation of the 2008 Best Musical Tony winner, leading a cast that includes Corey Hawkins as Benny, Melissa Barrera as Vanessa, Leslie Grace as Nina, Olga Merediz as Abuela Claudia, Daphne Rubin-Vega as Daniela, Stephanie Beatriz as Carla, Dascha Polanco as Cuca, Gregory Diaz IV as Sonny, Marc Antony as Sonny's father, Jimmy Smits as Kevin Rosario, and Noah Catala as Graffiti Pete.

Miranda, who also produces, plays Piragüero, the Washington Heights local who sells flavored ice from a cart. The film also features cameos from Broadway favorites including Tony nominees Christopher Jackson (himself an In the Heights alum) and Patrick Page (Hadestown).

Ahead of its official release, the film will open the 2021 Tribeca Festival June 9 accompanied by screenings at outdoor venues across all five New York boroughs.

