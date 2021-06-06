Check Out These Photos Celebrating 3 Decades of Broadway Bares

Look back at highlights of the Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS fundraiser, which will be virtual (again) June 20.

As previously announced, Broadway Bares is set to go virtual June 20. Produced by and benefiting Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, the event will be available to stream for free on Playbill and at BroadwayCares.org.

Though the stream is free, donations are welcome. Every dollar donated will help those across the country affected by HIV/AIDS, COVID-19, and other critical illnesses as well as those in need of healthy meals, lifesaving medication, emergency financial assistance, housing, counseling, and more.

Broadway Bares was created in 1992 by Tony Award-winning director and choreographer Jerry Mitchell, then a Broadway dancer, as a way to raise awareness and money for those living with HIV/AIDS. In its first year, Mitchell and six of his friends danced at a New York City bar and raised $8,000. Since then, Broadway Bares has raised more than $21.8 million.

Celebrating 30 Years of Broadway Bares Celebrating 30 Years of Broadway Bares 71 PHOTOS

Broadway Bares: Twerk from Home is directed by Mitchell with co-directors Laya Barak and Nick Kenkel. Over 170 dancers have signed on to perform for the event, which will feature choreography by Barak, Kenkel, John Alix, Al Blackstone, Frank Boccia, Karla Garcia, Jonathan Lee, Ray Mercer, Dylan Pearce, Jenn Rose, Luis Salgado, Michael Lee Scott, Gabriella Sorretino, Kellen Stancil, Rickey Tripp, and James Alonzo White.

“Being back with the Broadway Bares family to create Twerk from Home has been an incredible reminder of how beautiful our theatre community is, both inside and out,” Mitchell upon the show's announcement. “Creating one more virtual edition of our beloved celebration in safe environments reinforces our belief that the best way to take care of ourselves is to take care of each other. We’ll be back in person in 2022 to celebrate Bares’ 30th birthday. Until then, let’s Twerk from Home!”