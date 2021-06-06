Check Out These Photos Celebrating 3 Decades of Broadway Bares

By Marc J. Franklin
Jun 06, 2021
 
Look back at highlights of the Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS fundraiser, which will be virtual (again) June 20.
"Ground Crew" Billy Bustamante

As previously announced, Broadway Bares is set to go virtual June 20. Produced by and benefiting Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, the event will be available to stream for free on Playbill and at BroadwayCares.org.

Though the stream is free, donations are welcome. Every dollar donated will help those across the country affected by HIV/AIDS, COVID-19, and other critical illnesses as well as those in need of healthy meals, lifesaving medication, emergency financial assistance, housing, counseling, and more.

Broadway Bares was created in 1992 by Tony Award-winning director and choreographer Jerry Mitchell, then a Broadway dancer, as a way to raise awareness and money for those living with HIV/AIDS. In its first year, Mitchell and six of his friends danced at a New York City bar and raised $8,000. Since then, Broadway Bares has raised more than $21.8 million.

Celebrating 30 Years of Broadway Bares

Celebrating 30 Years of Broadway Bares

71 PHOTOS
Broadway Bares_Fun Facts_Broadway Bares 20091992_HR.jpg
Broadway Bares, 1992 Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS
Broadway Bares_Fun Facts_Club USA (1993)_HR.jpg
Broadway Bares, 1993 Steve Eichner/Getty Images
Broadway Bares_Fun Facts_Broadway Bares 200919921996_HR.jpg
Broadway Bares, 1996 Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS
Broadway Bares Look Back_X_XX_HR
Idina Menzel, 2001 Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS
Broadway Bares Look Back_X_XX_HR
Julia Murney, 2002 Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS
Broadway Bares Look Back_X_XX_HR
Eartha Kitt, 2003 Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS
Broadway Bares Look Back_X_XX_HR
Jane Krakowski, 2003 Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS
Broadway Bares_Fun Facts_Jerry Mitchell and Jodi Moccia (2004)_HR.jpg
Jerry Mitchell and Jodi Moccia, 2004 Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS
Broadway Bares Look Back_X_XX_HR
Cheyenne Jackson, Christina Applegate, Angie Schworer, and Christopher Sieber, 2005 Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS
Broadway Bares Look Back_X_XX_HR
Cyndi Lauper, 2006 Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS
Broadway Bares: Twerk from Home is directed by Mitchell with co-directors Laya Barak and Nick Kenkel. Over 170 dancers have signed on to perform for the event, which will feature choreography by Barak, Kenkel, John Alix, Al Blackstone, Frank Boccia, Karla Garcia, Jonathan Lee, Ray Mercer, Dylan Pearce, Jenn Rose, Luis Salgado, Michael Lee Scott, Gabriella Sorretino, Kellen Stancil, Rickey Tripp, and James Alonzo White.

“Being back with the Broadway Bares family to create Twerk from Home has been an incredible reminder of how beautiful our theatre community is, both inside and out,” Mitchell upon the show's announcement. “Creating one more virtual edition of our beloved celebration in safe environments reinforces our belief that the best way to take care of ourselves is to take care of each other. We’ll be back in person in 2022 to celebrate Bares’ 30th birthday. Until then, let’s Twerk from Home!”

