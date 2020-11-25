Check Out These Photos of Selena: A Live Drive-In Experience Starring Eva Noblezada

The screening of the 1997 biopic, featuring live performances from the Tony Award nominee, played Radial Park November 20-21.

Radial Park’s Selena: A Live Drive-In Experience played Hallet’s Point Play in Astoria, Queens November 20-21. The movie experience, starring two-time Tony nominee Eva Noblezada as the beloved Tejano superstar, featured numbers from the film during a pre-concert and in-time with a screening of the 1997 biopic, accompanied by a six-piece band.

Selena follows the singer as she grew up to become one of the most popular Latin-American performers in the early ‘90s. Her life was tragically cut short in 1995 at the age of 23 when Yolanda Saldívar—who was fired as the president of the singer’s fan club and manager of the Selena Etc. clothing boutique—shot and killed her.

12 PHOTOS

The film stars Jennifer Lopez in a Golden Globe-nominated performance alongside Edward James Olmos, Jon Seda, Constance Marie, Jacob Vargas, Lupe Ontiveros, and Jackie Guerra.

Selena: A Live Drive-In Experience, presented by Stark Production Group, was directed by Vanjah Boikai with musical direction and arrangements by Emily Marshall. Jeremy Shepard was the executive producer and Chris Fink was the creative director.