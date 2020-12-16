Check Out These Stunning Photos of Old Vic’s A Christmas Carol Starring The Walking Dead’s Andrew Lincoln

The streamed production, a part of the Old Vic: In Camera series, continues through December 24.

The Old Vic’s production of A Christmas Carol, starring The Walking Dead’s Andrew Lincoln, began December 12. The Jack Thorne adaptation, seen both in London and on Broadway, streams through December 24.

Directed by Matthew Warchus, the holiday favorite is part of the Old Vic: In Camera series performed from The Old Vic stage to an empty auditorium. A live talkback with Lincoln and television host Dermot O’Leary will take place December 17 at 3 PM ET.

Rounding out the company are Melissa Allan, Rosanna Bates, John Dagleish, Tim van Eyke, Sam Lathwood, Eugene McCoy, Myra McFadyen, Gloria Obianyo, Maria Omakinwa, Golda Rosheuvel, Michael Rouse, Clive Rowe, and Sam Townsend. Rayhaan Kufuor-Gray, Lara Mehmet, Lenny Rush, and Eleanor Stollery share the role of Tiny Tim.

In addition to the cast, the stream also features live musicians, theatrical lighting, and set and costumes, employing 80 freelance creatives, actors, and musicians.



Warchus’ production of Thorne’s A Christmas Carol premiered at The Old Vic in 2017 and made its Broadway debut at New York’s Lyceum Theatre last year. The creative team also includes set and costume designer Rob Howell, composer and arranger Christopher Nightingale, lighting designer Hugh Vanstone, broadcast sound and video designer Simon Baker, movement director Lizzi Gee, casting director Jessica Ronane, and associate director Jamie Manton.

For tickets, visit TheOldVic.co.uk.