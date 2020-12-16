Check Out These Stunning Photos of Old Vic’s A Christmas Carol Starring The Walking Dead’s Andrew Lincoln

By Marc J. Franklin
Dec 16, 2020
 
The streamed production, a part of the Old Vic: In Camera series, continues through December 24.
in A Christmas Carol
Tim Van Eyken, Sam Lathwood, and Rosanna Bates in A Christmas Carol Manuel Harlan

The Old Vic’s production of A Christmas Carol, starring The Walking Dead’s Andrew Lincoln, began December 12. The Jack Thorne adaptation, seen both in London and on Broadway, streams through December 24.

Directed by Matthew Warchus, the holiday favorite is part of the Old Vic: In Camera series performed from The Old Vic stage to an empty auditorium. A live talkback with Lincoln and television host Dermot O’Leary will take place December 17 at 3 PM ET.

Rounding out the company are Melissa Allan, Rosanna Bates, John Dagleish, Tim van Eyke, Sam Lathwood, Eugene McCoy, Myra McFadyen, Gloria Obianyo, Maria Omakinwa, Golda Rosheuvel, Michael Rouse, Clive Rowe, and Sam Townsend. Rayhaan Kufuor-Gray, Lara Mehmet, Lenny Rush, and Eleanor Stollery share the role of Tiny Tim.

In addition to the cast, the stream also features live musicians, theatrical lighting, and set and costumes, employing 80 freelance creatives, actors, and musicians.

in A Christmas Carol
Gloria Obianyo, Andrew Lincoln, and crew in A Christmas Carol Manuel Harlan
Andrew Lincoln in A Christmas Carol
Andrew Lincoln in A Christmas Carol Manuel Harlan
Andrew Lincoln, Clive Rowe, and Gloria Obianyo in A Christmas Carol
Andrew Lincoln, Clive Rowe, and Gloria Obianyo in A Christmas Carol Manuel Harlan
in A Christmas Carol
Andrew Lincoln in A Christmas Carol Manuel Harlan
Cast of A Christmas Carol
Cast of A Christmas Carol Manuel Harlan
in A Christmas Carol
Andrew Lincoln in A Christmas Carol Manuel Harlan
Maria Omakinwa in A Christmas Carol
Maria Omakinwa in A Christmas Carol Manuel Harlan
Melissa Allan in A Christmas Carol
Melissa Allan in A Christmas Carol Manuel Harlan
in A Christmas Carol
Tim Van Eyken, Sam Lathwood, and Rosanna Bates in A Christmas Carol Manuel Harlan
in A Christmas Carol
Andrew Lincoln in A Christmas Carol Manuel Harlan
Warchus’ production of Thorne’s A Christmas Carol premiered at The Old Vic in 2017 and made its Broadway debut at New York’s Lyceum Theatre last year. The creative team also includes set and costume designer Rob Howell, composer and arranger Christopher Nightingale, lighting designer Hugh Vanstone, broadcast sound and video designer Simon Baker, movement director Lizzi Gee, casting director Jessica Ronane, and associate director Jamie Manton.

For tickets, visit TheOldVic.co.uk.

