Check Out These Stunning Photos of Rent at the Hope Mill Theatre

The production, starring Six Olivier nominees Millie O’Connell and Maiya Quansah-Breed, is set to stream November 27–December 20.

The Hope Mill Theatre's ticketed stream of Jonathan Larson’s Pulitzer Prize and Tony-winning musical Rent will begin November 27. The musical, captured by Umbrella Rooms during a performance of the production’s in-person run in Manchester, England, is scheduled to play every Friday through Sunday until December 20.

Rent stars Olivier-nominated Six alums Millie O’Connell as Maureen and Maiya Quansah-Breed as Mimi as well as Jocasta Almgill as Joanne, Blake Patrick Anderson as Mark, Tom Francis as Roger, Ahmed Hamad as Benny, Dom Hartley-Harris as Collins, and Alex Thomas-Smith as Angel. Rounding out the cast are Allie Daniel, Isaac Hesketh, and Bethany Terry.

The 12 company members will be tested for COVID-19 prior to being quarantined together for the length of the run. Hope Mill will reduce audience capacity by 50 percent in addition to other preventative measures in adherence with government health and safety guidelines.

Directed by Luke Sheppard with choreography by Tom Jackson Greaves, the production also features set and costume design by David Woodhead, light design by Howard Hudson, sound design by Paul Gatehouse, projection design by George Reeve. Rounding out the creative team are musical supervisor Katy Richardson, musical director Chris Poon, assistant director Priya Appleby, costume supervisor Ester Mangas, production photographer Dujonna Gift-Simms, makeup and wigs designer Jackie Saundercock, and casting by Pearson Casting.