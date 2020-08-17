Check Out These Stunning, Re-Imagined Broadway Marquees With The Ensemblist

Photographer Rebecca J. Michelson and graphic designer Tiffany Holt welcomed Broadway performers to give theatre classics a contemporary twist.

On Broadway, many shows come and go, but some productions stand the test of time, cementing themselves as part of musical theatre canon. In celebration of Broadway during the shutdown, the Ensemblist reimagined classic works, giving them a contemporary twist with photographer Rebecca J. Michelson and graphic designer Tiffany Holt.

"I was looking for an idea to re-imagine our favorite classic musicals through a contemporary lens,” The Ensemblist’s Mo Brady explained. “By casting contemporary Broadway actors in classic theatre roles like Maria von Trapp and Danny Zuko, the result is an image that tricks the eye into seeing both classic and contemporary simultaneously."

Michelson elaborated, "This was such a fun and exhilarating shoot to bring to life. With Broadway dark due to the pandemic, it was refreshing to work with these incredible actors, who all committed so strongly to their characters. It was exciting to take their energy and translate it into something special during the editing process with Tiffany, who brilliantly transformed the theatres back to their classic marquees."



Check Out These Re-Imagined Broadway Marquees With The Ensemblist Check Out These Re-Imagined Broadway Marquees With The Ensemblist 24 PHOTOS

In accordance to state health guidelines, COVID precautions were taken prior to and during the shoot. The talent adhered to social distancing/quarantine guidelines before arriving to set, the number of people on set for each shoot was limited to four, the photographer stayed more than six feet away from the talent with use of a long lens, and masks were required—the photographer had a mask with filter on at all times, and the talent were instructed to wear masks when not shooting.